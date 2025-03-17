Millie Bobby Brown REVEALS She Could 'See a Future' With Jake Bongiovi At a 'Young' Age; Says She Wanted to 'Be With Him Forever'

Millie Bobby Brown recently spoke publicly about marrying Jake Bongiovi at age 20, looking back on the path that brought them to their youthful but firmly established relationship and strong commitment.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Brown, 21, reminisced about when she first knew Bongiovi, 22, was the perfect and only person for her. After four years of dating and moving in together Brown explained, she realized he was her forever one.

The Stranger Things actress said, "We had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, and I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don’t want to be with anyone else ever again. I don’t want to date, I don’t want to meet anyone, I want you.'"

Aside from their daily connection, Brown highlighted how deeper conversations with him cemented her emotions. They exchanged candidly about values, politics, and family hopes — something she said she had never shared with anyone previously.

"When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids … we started talking about really, really big things that I’d obviously never spoken about, and I’m already very young, so I’ve never spoken about that with boys anyway," she said.

For her, being able to have such impactful conversations early on felt like a signal that their connection was more significant. The Electric State actress added, "But to be able to even think about those things, I was like, ‘S---. Okay, maybe I do want to be with him forever.'"

Though marriage was something they talked about, Brown had no idea when or if it would occur — until Bongiovi popped the question. At that point, she explained everything seemed to fall into place, and she knew they were headed in the right direction.

Brown said, "We talked about marriage, but I didn’t really know when it was going to be. And then, when he proposed, I was like, it makes sense. Everything aligned."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown were first romantically linked in 2021. The couple got married in May 2024. In a February 2025 Vanity Fair interview, Brown mentioned Bongiovi as the first man she's ever really loved, stating that their relationship always feels right, regardless of how young they are.