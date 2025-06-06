Adolescence Takes Over Stranger Things to Become 2nd Most Watched Netflix Series, Find Out Who's First

Owen Cooper starrer Adolescence is proving to be more famous than anyone had previously imagined. Following its release on March 13, 2025, the psychological crime drama grabbed global attention, earning praise from critics and viewers alike. Now, the latest data from Netflix displays that it has climbed another spot in the platform’s top 10 most-watched English shows list.

Top 3 Most-Watched Shows on Netflix

Adolescence now only trails behind Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday season 1, as news about season 2 pours in. The Stephen Graham starrer has managed to grab 141.2 million views in the past quarter of a year, and only seems to be reaching higher each day. Meanwhile, on top of the list, the horror series boasts an impressive 252.1 million views ahead of Lady Gaga’s feature in season 2.

Philip Barantini's directorial has taken over Stranger Things Season 4, which collated about 140.7 million views in a similar time frame. The OTT platform has formed its top 10 based on the views over the first 90 days since the release of a particular show. These are the numbers for all-English titles; meanwhile, Korean show Squid Game leads the non-English section with 265.2 million views for season 1 and 192.6 million for season 2. The Lee Jung Jae starrer is set to return with its third and final instalment on June 27, possibly setting a bigger record for itself.

Returning to the English rankings, DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story comes in at 4th spot, followed by Bridgerton season 1, The Queen’s Gambit, Bridgerton season 3, The Night Agent season 1, Fool Me Once, and lastly Stranger Things Season 3. These titles make for a star-studded top 10 list, which is likely to get all shuffled once Wednesday season 2 and Stranger Things season 5 drop later this year.

