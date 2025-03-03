Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody and Halle Berry Re-Create Their Iconic Oscars Kiss After 22 Years; WATCH HERE

It seems that Halle Berry did not forget to take everyone back in time and recall the surprising incident that reportedly happened between her and Adrien Brody in the year 2003 when he locked lips with her during the Oscars ceremony—which was nothing less than a shock to the viewers.

Now, during this year’s Academy Awards, which occurred on March 2, 2025, at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, the actress did the same before the event started. The actress went up to him and gave a kiss to Brody, during which people who were present around the two cheered for them.

The actress told Extra on the red carpet, "For 21 years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on.” When she planted a kiss on his lips, The French Dispatch star’s partner, Georgina Chapman, was also present alongside him.

Berry also made sure to tell the publication that she pulled that stunt “only because she (Georgina) was fine.”

Brody looked sharp as he donned an all-black ensemble. On the other hand, the Catwoman star wore a shiny, beautiful gown by Christian Siriano.

For the uninitiated, Brody has garnered a nomination for his work in The Brutalist under the Actor In a Leading Role category. Along with him, other performers who have been nominated in the above-mentioned category are Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unkown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, and Sebastian Stan for Apprentice