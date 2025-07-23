Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away: Coldplay, Nirvana, Metallica, ACDC and More Musical Legends Remember Star

Black Sabbath’s lead performer, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been the face of the band for many years, passed away on July 22 in the peace of his home. A statement shared by his family mentioned how he was ‘surrounded by love’ and asked for privacy. Now, the music industry has stepped forward to remember the metal legend that he was, led by his own teammates and fellow performers.

Advertisement

Coldplay led a Nashville tribute in the form of a cover of his song Changes, and a heartfelt dedication at their show. Chris Martin was seen saying, “We'd like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family. Ozzy, we love you, wherever you're going.”

Fellow musicians could not believe the loss to the metal world, and each contributed their share of honor to the 76-year-old.

Nirvana dropped a tribute on their X account, “Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration.

@BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock.”

Motörhead shared, “We lost our dear friend today. Ozzy was a pioneer, a guiding force for all in hard rock and metal, and a great guy too.” Talking about the relationship between their band’s frontman with that of Black Sabbath, they said, “Lemmy and Ozzy were brothers in arms who enjoyed many adventures together, and his loss is seismic. RIP Ozzy, we will always love and celebrate you."

Advertisement

AC/DC wrote, “So sad! A great loss to all that loved him.”

Aerosmith celebrated the many contributions of the star, "From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring.”

Metallica continued to remember him in not one but two tributes, “It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind," they wrote on X crediting Ozzy and Sharon for transforming their lives and careers.

Fans from around the world, including well-known celebrities remembered the great musician that the Black Sabbath star was.

David Beckham expressed sadness with, "to see Ozzy leave us. Thank you for entertaining us. Sending love to Sharon, the kids & the family".

Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart shared, "Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there - later rather than sooner".

Advertisement

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend," Elton John wrote in an Instagram post. "He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."

Anthrax and Yungblud who performed at the group’s last concert expressed disbelief with the band saying, “Like so many around the world, today's news hit us with truly insane shock and sadness. Ozzy, thank you for everything. Simply put, none of us would be us without you,” and the soloist sharing, “I didn't think you would leave so soon. The last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough,” calling him a GOAT.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ozzy Osbourne’s Family: All About Singer’s Wife Sharon and 6 Children as He Passes Away at 76