Rapper ASAP Rocky’s alleged sex tape leaks online & fans are unimpressed with it

An alleged sex tape featuring rapper ASAP Rocky is floating on social media. The rapper, who has described himself as a "sex addict", is yet to react to the alleged video.
Mumbai
We were not expecting this! American rapper ASAP Rocky's alleged sex tape has leaked online. Yes, you read it right! There is a video on one of the popular adult video sites which allegedly features the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. The unconfirmed video has been titled "Rock Hard BBC destroys Paig" and was shared online. While the Babushka Boi rapper hasn't addressed the video, which has also found its way to Twitter, several international sites and fans are pointing out similarities between the man in the video and Rocky. 

As per Heavy.com, the video features a man with a stomach tattoo which shows a part of the word "ASAP." Viewers have also identified a small symbol tattoo on the man’s left hand identical to the one the 31-year-old hip hop artist has on his left hand. The tape has caused a massive reaction on social media.

A few fans confessed they saw the video and shared their thoughts. A fan wrote, "Just saw Asap Rocky’s sex tape and it wasn’t bad...... but it wasn’t good......" Another fan noted, "So apparently Asap Rocky got a sex tape and people are not impressed....what a way to end 2019, I think-" 

Check it out a few more reactions below: 

Rocky's alleged sex tape has leaked a year after he described himself as a sex addict. He opened up about his sex life in an interview with Esquire. 

