The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 21 Episode Recap: Why Did Li Give a Heartfelt Apology to Poppy? Find Out

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on Friday, February 21, was a perfect blend of high-stakes drama and emotional moments. Steffy and Finn are in a great place in their relationship, growing even closer since Finn barged in and saved Steffy from Luna’s cage.

However, a looming truth threatens to disrupt their smooth sailing. Finn has finally learned something Poppy has known all along—he is Luna’s biological father. Yes, the same Luna who nearly killed his wife.

What will happen when Steffy discovers that the person who attacked her and left her traumatized has been her husband's biological daughter all along? She may understand that Finn was just as in the dark as she was, or she could go berserk and wreck their relationship.

In this episode, Finn finally begins to confront Steffy—partially. He tells her that the "life-changing" secret involves people they already know. Correctly assuming that he’s referring to someone he had an affair with, Steffy presses him to reveal the person’s identity.

Hearing Poppy's name leaves her stunned. Yes, Finn once slept with his aunt Poppy. After overcoming her initial shock, Steffy feels sorry for Finn, recognizing that he has endured a difficult situation, and deems Poppy’s actions unforgivable. But Finn warns her that this is only part of the truth. Just as he is about to reveal more, the scene cuts to Poppy and Li.

Poppy enters Li’s office looking distressed, leading Li to assume it has something to do with Luna. Convinced that her sister had an affair with Jack and that he was Luna’s biological father, Li had accused Poppy. But after being proven wrong, Li sincerely apologizes to her sister for her behavior.

However, her apology is based on a half-truth. What will happen when Li discovers that her own son, Finn, is actually Luna’s father? Stay tuned!