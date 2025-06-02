The Bold and the Beautiful June 2 Spoilers: Will Sheila Stop Luna From Mingling With Steffy? Here's What We Know

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which will air on June 2, the viewers will be on the edge of their seats.

The episode will show an honest conversation unfolding between Sheila and Luna. She will try her best to convince Sheila that she should stay in Los Angeles, but Sheila will be against it.

She is able to witness a reflection of herself in Luna. This prompts her to see a clear picture: If Luna stays in LA, she is going to let her obsessions get the best of her and do something horrible again. Sheila can see that Luna has a chance to start over again at another place.

What Does Luna Feel

Luna wants to stay in LA because she believes that she could have a real family with Sheila, Finn, and Hayes if Steffy did not block her way.

This is the reason why Luna will suggest that they should move Steffy out of the way. The audience will see Sheila reacting to it fiercely in the episode.

At this point, everyone knows that Sheila has also tried to get rid of Stefft. Now, she is able to see that it was wrong. Sheila has no intention of hurting Finn by getting rid of Steffy. She also doesn't want Hayes to lose her.

Sheila will firmly ask Luna not to say another word about Steffy and to stay away from her. If Luna does not listen to Sheila, she may not like the results.

What will be Luna’s next move?

An intense talk with Sheila will not stop Luna from making her next move. She will buy a gun and will have a plan to use it. It is safe to assume that Steffy may find herself in some dangerous situation.

Ridge will talk about this potential danger at the Cliff house. Finn may promise him that he will do everything in his power to keep Steffy and the kids safe.

