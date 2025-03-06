The Young And the Restless March 5 Episode Recap: Chelsea Questions Adam If He Is Over Sally

In the March 5, 2025 episode of The Young and the Restless, Adam and Clesea have a conversation during which Billy makes his entry. Due to that moment, Adam suspected that Billy was attacking him and the Newman media.

Billy said that was not the truth and refused to believe that. Both individuals started to argue with one another. Billy then revealed that he was attempting to utilize his privilege for the better.

Adam made a sarcastic comment saying that Phyllis assisted him with that. Billy got a call during which Adam left. Then the audience saw Chelsea saying sorry for the way Adam acted.

They soon start talking about Connor and about the ranch. Billy then questioned her about reuniting with Adam and expressed his concern that he would hurt her. Sally was brought up in conversation, during which Billy said that they were content with one another. Later, he made sure to warn Chelsea about Adam.

When Adam came back, he told Billy to leave. Chelsea naturally had questions about the way Adam acted, after which he said that Billy should not inetven in their personal lives. Chelsea thought why was Adam being threatened, which he denied.

Then she asked him if he was actually over Sally, he confirmed he was and then he wondered if she was over Billy. Chelsea was so done with witnessing them argue and if they wanted to move ahead they had to stop with the allegations of not moving on. Then Adam agreed and she went on to remind him that they still had things to navigate through in their dynamic.

On the other hand, Victor and Nikki cross paths with Jack and Diane at the GCAC. After they all chatted, the audience witnessed Victor pull Jack aside and asked why he encouraged Billy to compete with Newman Media, saying that they would not gain victory in this battle. However, Jack did ask for a truce, which was refused by Victor.

Later Jack and Billy meet and talk about their recent instances with the Newman. The audience also saw Sally showing up and appreciating Billy for the press release. They end up locking lips.