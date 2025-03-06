Michelle Trachtenberg Had Tons of Health Issues Before Her Tragic Death; Friend Says ‘There Was Something Medically Wrong’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s friend revealed that the actress had a lot of health struggles before her tragic demise at 39. The Gossip Girl alum’s anonymous pal told US Weekly that whenever they spoke, the former was dealing with some or the other physical ailment.

Once, it was her back pain, then bone problems, and she also “fell a few times,” the source recalled. Although the Ice Princess actress dealt with many curveballs in the health department, she tried her best not to let it get her down.

Despite her best attempts, Trachtenberg tragically passed away in her New York City apartment on February 26. Sources told The Post that she had recently undergone a liver transplant and possibly died due to its complications.

Advertisement

According to the Mayo Clinic, genetic disorders, cancer, hepatitis, or excessive alcohol consumption could lead to liver failure. But the EuroTrip actress’s friend told the outlet that she did drink but not “excessively” in public.

“She was never the type to party hard. In the end, she was more of a recluse,” the insider added. It claimed that people in her inner circle knew about her transplant but she never went into the details. Six days before her shocking death, Trachtenberg was spotted hanging out with friends in NYC.

However, an eyewitness told the outlet then that she was in bad shape and that “something seemed off” with her. The source claimed that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress appeared frail and sick during the outing.

Advertisement

Moreover, one of her neighbors alleged that she looked less and less like herself days before her sudden demise. The incident sent a shockwave across the globe, prompting her former co-stars — Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and others — to pen heartfelt tributes.

The cause of her death has been ruled out “undetermined,” and no autopsy was conducted as her family opposed due to religious reasons.