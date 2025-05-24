The Young and the Restless May 23 Episode Recap: Michael Confronts Victor and Kyle Takes a Risk

On Friday, May 23, 2025, episode, emotions boiled over on The Young and the Restless when Michael surprised Victor by resigning, as Kyle Abbott grappled with old temptations.

At the Newman ranch, Michael shared long-awaited news: he's breaking free from Victor in order to work on his marriage. Notwithstanding Victor's resistance, guilt trips, and even a promise of a fancy vacation getaway, Michael held his ground. He said he's done compromising his peace for Victor's constant fights, especially with Jack. The clincher? Lauren managed to persuade him to walk away once and for all.

Michael's loyalty was never an issue, but Victor's incessant demands pushed him over the edge. By the end of it, a resentful Victor made Michael's name off-limits in his house.

Jack and Lauren prepared for blowback. At the Athletic Club, Lauren broke the news to Nikki, who freaked at the idea of losing the only man who could talk sense into Victor. Jack went along with Lauren, saying Michael deserves peace, but everyone concurred that Victor sans Michael could spell disaster.

Elsewhere, Kyle got a peace offering from Claire, but his true conflict is with Audra. Diane cautioned him to be careful, knowing Audra's manipulative ways. Kyle conceded he's conflicted, wanting to be better than he was before but still tempted by revenge. A text from Audra inviting him to a meeting makes sure the devil on his shoulder is still whispering.

By the end of the episode, Michael had reunited with Lauren, not knowing how Victor reacted to the news. But Lauren reassured him — he did the right thing.

