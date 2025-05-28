The Young and the Restless May 27 Recap: Nick Learns of Michael’s Resignation as Victor’s Attorney, Here’s What Happened Next

On the May 27 episode of The Young and the Restless, Nikki has a chat with Nick and quickly reveals that Michael had resigned as Victor’s lawyer the night before.

This did not sit well with Nick because Michael and Victor shared more than a professional relationship; they were basically family at this point. This sudden move pointed to a serious issue that was brewing. Nick then promises to talk to Victor and try to control the situation in case a storm is unfolding.

Victor asserts that Adam worked under him and not Chelsea

At Newman Media, Victor questions Adam about why there was no launch of a media takedown against Billy. Adam assured Victor that everything was in control, but he did not believe it.

Victor clearly stated that Adam worked under him and not Chelsea, and if he did not take down Billy, he would find someone who would.

After noticing the tension, Chelsea confronts Adam about her plan. She asked him not to drag her into the Newman drama. She also tells him to stand his ground and makes it clear that if he does not act, Victor will replace him and go after Billy anyway.

Adam then comes up with a plan that if there was no controversy to distract Victor’s attention, it was time to create one.

Michael is filled with guilt

Michael goes on a breakfast date with Lauren, but amid that, he feels guilty about the Victor situation. Even after Lauren assures him, he still could not shake the feeling.

Once Nick and Nikki join the two, things get tense as Victor also arrives. With Michael being out of the picture and Adam hesitating, Victor turns to Nick and states that a war was brewing, and he wanted Nick to be loyal to him.

