The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 17 Episode: Will Nick Be Framed for Damian’s Demise?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 17, hint at major developments in the murder investigation involving Nick. As Chance digs deeper, Lily drops a key detail, Phyllis possibly flips sides, and Victor makes a serious promise about protecting his family.

Chance questions Nick about the bloody dagger

Chance has more questions for Nick after finding a bloody dagger in his sleeping car bathroom. Nick claims he’s being framed and points to Cane as the one behind it. He believes Cane is trying to shift the blame to save himself. Despite Nick’s denial, Chance needs to consider every angle. Nick might not have a clear motive, but Cane believes he was the actual target, which could mean Nick had reason to act first.

Phyllis may complicate things further. She saw Nick earlier in the maze and noticed he was upset. She’s also told Cane she would choose him over Nick if it came down to it. So, there’s a chance she could tell Chance about Nick’s agitated behavior. That might make Nick look worse in the ongoing investigation.

Lily shares key details with Chance

Meanwhile, Lily talks to Chance and reveals something important. She tells him about a heated conversation involving Nick and Amanda just before Damian’s death. According to Lily, Nick was worked up over Cane and stormed off by himself. That could put Nick under more suspicion, especially with so many people pointing to his anger toward Cane.

Cane continues to deny that he had any role in framing Nick. He points out that he wasn’t alone long enough to plant the evidence. After leaving Damian’s body behind, he was with Phyllis and then with Chance. That means Cane didn’t have time to go back for the dagger or other missing items. Still, Nick argues someone else could’ve helped Cane, maybe Carter or another one of Cane’s employees.

Victor learns about all the twists in the investigation and makes it clear he won’t let Nick take the fall. He vows to protect his family no matter what it takes. As more details come to light, Chance’s investigation could lead to some surprising revelations.

