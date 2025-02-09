What is Late Director David Lynch’s Cause of Death? Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news of David Lynch’s passing was nothing less than a big shock to the world. Now, weeks after his death, the cause of his passing has reportedly been revealed.

According to The Independent and TMZ, a death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health mentioned that the Twin Peaks director passed away from cardiac arrest because of obstructive pulmonary disease.

According to a redacted document shared by TMZ, dehydration was also mentioned as a significant contributor to his passing.

The director who has had an illustrious career, impacting multiple lives in his lifetime, was truly recognized and celebrated for his artists. Many fans globally mourned when the news about him bidding adieu to the world was out.

Many of his works are still celebrated to this date as they have left a huge imprint on the minds of the audience. He was recognized for projects including Mulholland Drive, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, Wild At Heart, and many more.

As per People magazine, his death was announced on January 16, 2025, through a statement by his family on social media.

The message that was shared on Facebook mentioned, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’” His family further penned, “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

After his passing, celebrities, who had collaborated with him, shared tribute posts remembering the late filmmaker and the impact he had on them. Naomi Watts, Kyle MacLachlan, and many others shared heartfelt posts about the same.