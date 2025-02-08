Meghan Markle Delivers an Unexpected Tribute to Prince Harry at Invictus Games Reception; ‘You Will See Him…’

Meghan Markle delivered an unexpected and heartfelt tribute to her husband, Prince Harry, at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada. The couple touched down in the city to attend a welcome reception organized for the athletes, their friends, and their families.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered an impromptu speech in which she expressed her excitement about returning to Vancouver and honored her husband with a touching tribute. In a clip shared by one of the attendees on X (formerly Twitter), the Suits alum appeared on stage and revealed that she had not planned to speak at the event.

She greeted the athletes and their families, expressing her enthusiasm for the Invictus Games. She then introduced someone who “means a lot” to her—Prince Harry. The Duchess jokingly mentioned that Harry would be “curling” with the athletes and serving as the biggest cheerleader during the wheelchair basketball matches.

She quipped that, although she can't participate in sports to show her support, she is nonetheless excited for the week ahead. The Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, will take place from February 8 to 16.

The Duchess continued her tribute to the Prince by sharing candid family stories. She revealed that the Duke is deeply involved in their children’s morning routine, from dressing them for school to packing their lunch boxes.

Markle, who shares daughter Princess Lilibet and son Prince Archie with Harry, recounted a sweet phone conversation between her son and husband. “Archie will be like, 'Papa, why are you on your phone?' and he says, 'Because it's Invictus, I'm getting ready for Invictus,'” she recalled.

The Duchess emphasized that the Invictus Games mean a great deal to Harry and that the athletes have become like a second family to him. She assured the crowd that the upcoming week would be “spectacular” because Harry had poured his heart into making it a success.