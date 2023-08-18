Who is Noelle Dunphy? - Sexual Assault Lawsuit Rudy Giuliani Explained

[Trigger Warning: The content below contains strong language (which may be unsuitable for children) and includes the following types of content references: sexual violence, rape, racial violence, graphic sexual allegations, and other examples of sexism and sexual abuse.]

Noelle Dunphy, a 43-year-old filed a 70-page lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, the former New York Mayor claiming $10 million in damages on May 15, 2023. The lawsuit claims that while Noelle worked as the mayor’s associate, she was sexually harassed on multiple occasions. Dunphy also claimed that the alleged harassment commenced back in 2019 when she was hired for business development work.

This is not the first time, Noelle is bringing up the allegations. Back in January 2023, Noelle filed a complaint against Donald Trump’s former attorney named Rudy Giuliani. Reports suggest she even claimed Rudy demanded sexual favors for retaining her job. The complaint also accused Rudy of being under the influence of alcohol and making disrespectful, sexist, and racist comments.

Over the past few months, the Dunphy case has been the talk of the town and anybody who’s following the case naturally has plenty of questions. That is precisely why, right from questions like ‘Who is Noelle Dunphy?’ to ‘What happened with Noelle Dunphy?’, we have answered everything you must know about this scandalous sexual harassment case.

Who is Noelle Dunphy?

Noelle Dunphy Bio

Name: Noelle Dunphy

Noelle Dunphy Full name: Noelle Ashley Dunphy

Noelle Ashley Dunphy Year of birth: 1980

1980 Age: (as of 2023) 43 years

(as of 2023) 43 years Occupation: Published writer, Business owner, Strategic consultant

Published writer, Business owner, Strategic consultant Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Relationship Status : Committed

: Committed Boyfriend/Husband: John Dunphy

John Dunphy Marital Status : Married

: Married Education : B.A. degree in Creative Writing

: B.A. degree in Creative Writing Alma Mate r: Columbia University, Columbia College

r: Columbia University, Columbia College Nationality: American

American Religion : Christian

: Christian Net Worth : $1.5 million (approx.)

: $1.5 million (approx.) Social Media Instagram : @greatinterviews

: @greatinterviews Social Media Facebook : @somewherewonderful

: @somewherewonderful Social Media Twitter : @noelledunphyny

: @noelledunphyny Social Media LinkedIn : @strategicconsultingllc

: @strategicconsultingllc Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height : 5 feet 8 inches (approx.)

: 5 feet 8 inches (approx.) Hair Color : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye Color: Dark Brown

Noelle Ashley Dunphy, popularly known as Noelle Dunphy has been one of the most talked about people after filing the scandalous sexual harassment lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani. With a background in creative writing, Noelle is a talented published writer currently in the field of business consulting. The 43-year-old was born in 1980. Back in 2019, she was hired by Rudy Giuliani as an associate. She worked for him from 2019 to 2021 back when Rudy served as Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Rudolph William Louis Giuliani famously known as Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer and an American politician. He was born on May 28, 1944. He served as the 107th mayor of New York City from the years 1994 to 2001. Previously, he also served as the United States Associate Attorney General from the years 1981 to 1983. Not just that, he also served as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York from the years 1983 to 1989.

Noelle Dunphy served under the ex-mayor’s office during Trump's administration. During this she was forced to keep the sexual favors a secret because Giuliani was amidst the divorce proceedings with his wife of years, Judith. During that time span, Dunphy claimed she was compelled to work off-the-books for 78 years old Rudy Giuliani. Recently, Noelle filed a federal lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani in Manhattan, claiming that she was subject to continual sexual abuse. Noelle claimed that her A-listed ex-employer demanded disrespectful sexual favors that included performing oral sex. She has also mentioned that the man even forced her to go down on him while he was on official phone calls with Trump and forced her to lie when the FBI investigated him.

Noelle Dunphy Early Life

When it comes to her early life Noelle Ashely Dunphy aka Noelle Dunphy is a graduate of Columbia University Columbia College. The 43-year-old earned her bachelor’s degree in Creative Writing back in the day. Over the years, she earned over twenty years of experience in the field of business development. Not just that, the woman has worked for several years in multiple industries and has served as a business owner, published writer, and strategic consultant. Moreover, Dunphy has been an active citizen and has supported several good causes pretty much throughout her life. These include donating to charity organizations mostly in honor of law enforcement and the ones supporting the families of fallen heroes.

Noelle Dunphy Career

Just as mentioned above, Noelle Dunphy has had a pretty versatile professional career. Over the years, she has managed to gain an impressive range of skills as well as experience. Her talent and perseverance have helped her excel in several fields. These fields include writing, business development, real estate, public relations, marketing, consulting, producing, interviewing, and so much more.

Business Owner, Interviewer, & Producer: Over the years, Noelle Dunphy has served as a business owner interviewer, as well as the producer of Great Interviews. Great Interviews is based in Palm Beach, Florida, United States. She served at the company for more than twenty years and gained massive skills and experience.

Producer, Writer, & Ghostwriter: With a background in the field of creative writing, Noelle has served as the writer and ghostwriter for several politicians, famous icons, as well as media outlets. In fact, she began writing and producing back in 1996. Over the years, she has served as a writer for several respectable media outlets that include ABC, NY Daily News, Columbia Spectator, Newsday, and Norwood Bulletin among others. She has proven she has the talent to craft her content while capturing the spirit of the subjects given to her. It is safe to say the woman is a sought-after expert in her professional field.

Model, Actress & Advertiser: Apart from writing and business, Noelle has also managed to make her contribution in the field of modeling as well as acting. Over the years, she has worked in TV commercials, TV shows, feature films, TV shows, and even print advertising. She was one of the most talented and charismatic performers.

Author, Screenwriter, Business Writer: Noelle Dunphy is not only a published writer but has been deemed a skilled and accomplished author. Along with that, she has made major contributions as a screenwriter, business writer, as well as ghostwriter to multiple reputed publications as well as clients. As a writer, she has honed expertise in storytelling as well as capturing the heart of her subjects in order to deliver impactful content that’s widely acknowledged.

Business development director & public relations consultant: In 2019, Noelle Dunphy was hired as Rudy Giuliani’s business development director. Simultaneously, she also served as a public relations consultant. She worked for Rudy until January 2021 when she filed a 70-page lawsuit that contains a pretty graphic accusation along with private text messages. The case managed to gain major media traction because of his involvement in politics.

What is Noelle Dunphy’s Net Worth in 2023?

In 2023, Noelle Dunphy's net worth is estimated at around 1.5 million USD. There are no official reports about her major income sources. However, it is expected that she has been earning from multiple business ventures. After all, Dunphy has been in the industry for over 20 years where she has proved her skills in multiple fields. It is expected that she is financially pretty successful.

Noelle Dunphy Personal Life and Dating History

When it comes to Noelle Dunphy’s dating history, there are no public reports about it. Dunphy has never gone ahead and spoken about her dating life. However, certain media sources revealed that Noelle Dunphy is married to John Dunphy. The man was a former NYPD officer. He retired back in 2018 due to an injury during duty.

Noelle Dunphy and John Dunphy are parents to two children, a son, as well as a daughter. Both of them are in college. Noelle Dunphy has publicly claimed that her husband has been pretty supportive throughout the lawsuit against Giuliani. He has, in fact, encouraged his wife to come forward and speak against the accuser.



What are the allegations Noelle Dunphy made against Rudy Giuliani?

Noelle Dunphy who worked as an associate of the former mayor and lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently filed a lawsuit back in May 2023. The lawsuit was filed against him in the New York Court and accused Rudy Giuliani. The serious accusations or allegations include:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Harassment

Wage Theft

Misconduct

Noelle Dunphy has also claimed that Rudy Giuliani never paid her a hefty amount of USD 1 million salary along with the free legal help that he owed her. Noelle has even gone ahead and shared that Rudy Giuliani was inappropriately aroused when she shared the facts about her past abuse in order to seek legal advice. She also shared that instead of helping her with the legal trouble, Rudy offered her around $300,000 which meant she would be waiving any legal rights to complain and engage in sexual activities he demanded. Noelle filed a lawsuit against this sexual misconduct and lack of professionalism. The lawsuit seeks USD 10 million in damages from Rudy Giuliani. The 70-page lawsuit gained a lot of media attention because of its graphic nature and pretty inappropriate private text messages.

Noelle Dunphy’s attorneys have claimed that she resided in New York and Florida on multiple occasions when she was assaulted.

How did Rudy Giuliani respond to sexual abuse accuser Noelle Dunphy?

Noelle Dunphy famously sued the former New York City mayor for a hefty amount of USD 10 million in damages back in May 2023. The accuser filed a 70-page lawsuit that consists of multiple graphic allegations along with personal text messages as proof. In the lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani, Noelle alleged that the man forced her into several sexual pleasures in exchange for her job which included, oral sex as well as intercourse. Not just that, she mentioned he was a drunk who casually made sexist, racist as well as antisemitic remarks when she was his employee. Noelle made the complaint on the basis of the recordings of their inappropriate interactions. She also mentioned a complaint regarding wage theft.

Rudy Giuliani has denied any allegations that Noelle Dunphy claims. In fact, he has called the accuser, untrustworthy. It is rumored that Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer has offered a settlement in response to the civil lawsuit that’s filed against him by his former employee, Noelle Dunphy. The lawsuit filed by Noelle Dunphy claims that the former New York City mayor and lawyer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions over the course of two whole years. Also, Rudy Giuliani's attorney named Adam S. Katz came forward with a statement that offered insight into the settlement discussion. Moreover, he has publicly shared that Rudy Giuliani should be allowed to move Dunphy's lawsuit from the Manhattan state court to the federal court without any fees or payment.

During the case hearing, Adam S. Katz said, "Without divulging settlement communications, the fee application that Mr. Kelton and plaintiffs are seeking makes it cost-prohibitive for us to not move forward with this."

However, Ted Goodman, who serves as a spokesperson for Rudy Giuliani, denied any news about settlements and shared that, "Mr. Giuliani is not engaged in any settlement conversations with Ms. Dunphy. That is categorically false." Goodman added, "The only discussion of settlement related to resolution over the fee dispute related to Ms. Dunphy's remand motion."

In an email, Justin Kelton, a lawyer for Dunphy, shared, "We are grateful that the Giuliani Defendants were forced to admit their errors, which led to Judge Ramos immediately ordering this case back to New York State Court." He added, "While the Giuliani Defendants should never have removed this case to federal court, Judge Ramos' quick decision today was a complete victory for Ms. Dunphy and a rejection of the Giuliani Defendants' meritless procedural gamesmanship."

Other legal cases against Rudy Giuliani

The lawsuit filed by Noelle Dunphy, popularly known as the Dunphy lawsuit is just one of the several legal troubles Rudy Giuliani is stuck in. Other legal cases involving Giuliani’s name are mostly due to the multiple attempts that he made to overturn America’s 2020 presidential election.

Apart from that, the man is a defendant in another defamation lawsuit. The ongoing lawsuits are due to Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems. These claimed the voting systems pushed multiple false conspiracy theories. It even alleged that the voting systems were faulty and changed votes from Donald Trump to the present-President Joe Biden due to which he won the election.

Rudy Giuliani has a pretty active legal team. In a statement given by his team to The Daily Beast Rudy “categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint.”

Rudy’s spokesperson and political adviser, Ted Goodman, opened up with The Daily Beast and shared that Noelle Dunphy and Rudy Giuliani were in “a consensual relationship” and Dunphy. He also denied the allegations by saying the woman is “making harassment [sic] claims against men for the purpose of making money.”

Noelle Dunphy’s Harassment Suit Against Rudy Giuliani: Graphic Allegations

Noelle Dunphy’s harassment suit against Rudy Giuliani has been in the limelight as it was full of graphic allegations and proof. The latest court transcripts filed on Tuesday that are also certified by one of the court reporting agencies managed to reveal just a quick glimpse into what has Noelle Dunphy been allegedly complaining about Rudy Giuliani’s inappropriate behavior, his sexual advances, and obscene remarks.

According to the transcript labeled Exhibit 14, in a conversation held on March 12, 2019, Rudy Giuliani made obscene remarks verbatim “Come here, big tits. Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits,”

He added “These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, OK? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it? Understand? I’m very fucking possessive. I’ve gone easy on you.”

The transcript also mentions when Rudy Giuliani emphasized to Noelle Dunphy he has been easy on her, she responded “I don’t know.” She added, “You’re pretty tough on me.” The dialogue continued with Rudy Giuliani demanding “Give them to me,” as he inappropriately referred to Dunphy’s breasts. The transcript ends with Noelle replying “Maybe.”

Apart from the above transcript, the lawsuit is filed with several other transcripts. The other transcripts prove that Rudy Giuliani used statements like “I want to own you” while talking to Noelle Dunphy. He also used derogatory terms like “my bitch” and “You’re my whore. You’re my fucking slut.”

Another transcript is proof of a conversation that happened on March 4, 2019, exhibiting Rudy Giuliani and Noelle Dunphy ostensibly regaling in a sexual role play where he refers to Ms. Dunphy as “my little girl.” Along with statements like, “Let the doorman wait outside to bring in the luggage. Wait, wait. We need a little time alone. Yeah, I need a little time alone with my girlfriend here,” He added “With my daughter. … With my little girl.” This transcript is labeled as Exhibit 13.

Noelle has even gone ahead and shared Rudy Giuliani made inappropriate requests that included her working from his apartment without any clothes on or just dressing in a bikini. Not just that, she claimed that she was asked to wear a pair of short shorts with the American flag printed on them that he actually bought for her.

Intriguing Facts About Noelle Dunphy

Noelle Dunphy famously accused former New York City Mayor and lawyer Rudy Giuliani of sexual assault, sexual harassment, misconduct, and wage theft. She worked for him from 2019 to 2021 as the director of business development and also overlooked Public Relations for him.

Noelle Dunphy filed a 70-page lawsuit where she alleges that Rudy Giuliani not only raped her but sexually abused her for a time span of two years while she was working for him. She also claims that he failed to pay her two million dollars that she was promised as pay.

Dunphy is a graduate of Creative Writing. She has a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College of Columbia University in New York. She graduated back in 2001 while simultaneously serving as an intern for a finance company.

In 2023, Noelle Dunphy is 43 years old as she was born in the year 1980.

Dunphy started her career when she was just 12 years old. She worked as a model, she has appeared in films, commercials, print ads as well as national magazines.

Noelle Dunphy has filed not one but multiple lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani. One of them demands $3.1 million USD in damages.

Noelle has also worked as a writer, producer, ghostwriter, and business consultant.

Noelle Dunphy has managed to gain the media’s attention after filing the case and her point of view has been featured by multiple media outlets concerning her lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani.

Noelle Dunphy’s suit against her former employer Rudy Giuliani has sparked controversies.

Noelle Dunphy famously advocates for multiple charitable causes.

She is married and has two kids, one son and one daughter, who are both in college.

Noelle Dunphy shared that it was beyond difficult working for two years under those conditions. She claims she is traumatized by the abuse she has suffered. She claims that she was assaulted and harassed by Rudy Giuliani. Not just that she was forced to work in an offensive work environment and was even robbed of the salary she is owed. She demands $10 million in damages. In an interview with Daily Beast, Dunphy even called him a “sexist sexual predator and abuser.” She referred to the abuse and shared “It began with Rudy as my boss and lawyer and later turned romantic.” She called Rudy “a manipulative abuser” and spoke about how seeking justice against a powerful man is terrifying. Noelle even mentioned how many lawyers are intimidated by Rudy, and by the idea of taking him on. She also emphasized how she “can't be silent any longer.”

[Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.]

