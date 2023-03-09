Drake Net Worth 2023, luxury lifestyle and career highlights

With iconic pop songs like One Dance, God's Plan, Nice For What, and the viral In My Feelings, Drake has been one of the most loved figures in the pop music industry. In fact, when it comes to contemporary pop playlists, they are pretty much incomplete without songs by Drake. The Canadian rapper has primarily been one the biggest stars in the music industry for decades now. Apart from being an incredibly beloved fan-favorite pop star of all time, he has even managed to earn a number of awards and accolades including more than one Grammy award. However, recently the star has been in the limelight for hinting at a possible retirement in a recent video interview on Twitter with rapper Lil Yachty. The star has had one of the most lucrative pop careers of all time. In fact, when it comes to Drake net worth, he has been one of the highest-earning singers.

Ahead, find everything you need to know about Drake, his net worth, his luxury lifestyle, expenses, career highlights, and a bonus list of the top most streamed songs by Drake.

Drake Net Worth 2023

Name : Drake or Aubrey Drake Graham

: Drake or Aubrey Drake Graham Net Worth : $260 Million

: $260 Million Date of birth : 24 October 1986

: 24 October 1986 Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Gender : Male

: Male Height : 6 feet (approx. 1.83m)

: 6 feet (approx. 1.83m) Profession : Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor

: Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Salary : $40 Million + (Per Project)

: $40 Million + (Per Project) Monthly Income: $4 Million +

Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake is one of the most well-known Canadian singers who is also a beloved rapper, pop star, and actor. Currently signed to Lil Wayne’s company called Young Money Entertainment, the man has been in the industry for years which has not only managed to fetch him hefty stardom and fandom but a huge net worth as well. As of now, in 2023, Drake’s Net Worth is estimated at around $260 million or more which makes him one of the richest rappers of all time. Yes, you read that right this non-American pop star is a Millionaire and has a lifestyle and career milestones most would envy. Keep scrolling to know everything about Drake Net Worth 2023, his career highlights, his dating life and so much more.

Drake’s Early life

Drake first earned acclaim and recognition back when he first starred in the famous teen drama show titled Degrassi: The Next Generation. It was only after that, he professionally pursued rapping and singing as a career. Drake’s first hit single that managed to make him a household name was ‘Best I Ever Had’ after which he delivered a number of hits that have fetched him big bucks and glory. Aubrey Drake Graham was born in Toronto Canada on 24 October 1986. When it comes to the pop star’s early life, Drake has always had musical exposure as his father worked as a professional drummer, while his mother was an English teacher whose family also had musical roots.

Drake’s father belonged to an African-American Catholic family however his mom was from a White Canadian Jew family. Drake’s parents decided to split when he was around 5 years old after which Drake lived with his mother in Toronto and his father moved to Memphis. This is what makes Drake follow the Jewish culture which he is pretty proud of.

Drake Early Career and Milestones

Drake began his career back when he was just 15 years old. In fact, reports reveal that he was discovered by a parent of one of his high school friends who was an acting agent. One thing led to another and Drake landed the role of Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2001, which was one of the best and longest-running children's TV series. Drake played the role of a basketball luminary who faces an unfortunate incident that leads to a serious physical disability. When it comes to his musical career, he has publicly mentioned that he has always had a passion for music and Jay-Z was one of the musical figures that served as a significant inspiration.

Drake’s Mixtapes

After Degrassi, it was in the year 2006, that Drake finally dropped his first mixtape ever, titled Room for Improvement. The following year, he came up with a second mix tape titled Comeback Season. Later, in 2009, he self-released his third mixtape titled So Far Gone.

Drake and Lil Wayne

Drake then collaborated with American rapper Lil Wayne. Drake and Lil Wayne delivered a number of songs and in fact, Drake became a part of one of the infamous tours taken by Wayne. In around 2009, Drake finally signed to Lil Wayne’s recording label called Young Money Entertainment. It was in the year 2010, that Drake finally delivered his very first album called Thank Me Later. In 2010, Drake’s Thank Me Later hit the number one spot on the infamous list of Billboard 200 in America.

Drake’s commercial success

After his debut album, Drake delivered numerous albums which not only sold over a few million copies but helped him create recognition and boosted his overall net worth as well. Today, Drake is not only one of the most successful pop artists, but he has also collaborated with a number of famous artists including Eminem, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and many more.

Drake Awards and Accolades

Drake has not only been one of the most-liked rappers of all time, but he has also delivered musical pieces that have earned him a number of awards as well as nominations. Keep reading for an extensive list of the most noteworthy awards and nominations acquired by Drake for his contribution to the music industry.

American Music Award - Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, 2016

American Music Award -Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album for What a Time to Be Alive (with Future), 2016

American Music Award - Favorite Soul/R&B Song for "Work" (with Rihanna), 2016

American Music Award - Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song for "Hotline Bling", 2016

American Music Award - Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, 2017

American Music Award - Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist, 2021

All Africa Music Awards - Best Global Act, 2021

BET Awards - Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, 2010

BET Awards - Best Group for Young Money, 2010

BET Awards - Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, 2012

BET Awards - Best Collaboration - "Problems" (with ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar), 2013, and several other Bet Awards and nominations.

BET Hip Hop Awards - Awards and nominations

Billboard Music Awards - Top Rap Artist, 2016

Billboard Music Awards - Top Hot 100 Artist, 2017

Billboard Music Awards - Top Billboard 200 Artist, 2017

Billboard Music Awards - Top Song Sales Artist, 2017

Billboard Music Awards - Top Streaming Songs Artist, 2017

Billboard Music Awards - Top Rap Artist, 2017

Billboard Music Award for Top Artist, 2022, 2019, 2017

Billboard Music Award for Artist of the decade, 2021, and several more Billboard awards and nominations.

Grammy Award for Best Rap Song 2019, 2017

Grammy Award for Best Rap Album 2013

Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance, 2017, and several other Grammy Nominations.

Songwriters Hall of Fame, 2011

A number of BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, BMI London Awards, Brit Awards, Clio Awards, Danish Music Awards, Fonogram Awards, Global Awards, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, Juno Awards, Latin American Music Awards, MTV awards, Sucker Free Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, London International Awards nominations, and South African Hip Hop Awards nominations, GAFFA Award nominations among several other awards and nominations.

Along with that Drake has also won a number of acting awards and nominations that include, Teen Choice Awards, Young Artist Awards, and other important accolades that include,

Rank #3 Hottest MC by MTV (2009)

Rank #4 Hottest MC by MTV (2010)

Rank #2 Hottest MC by MTV (2011)

Rank #2 Hottest MC by MTV (2012)

GQ Man of The Year for "Breakout of the Year" (2010)

Named #4 Man of The Year by MTV (2010)

Drake’s Luxury Expenses and Assets - Real estate, cars, and jet planes

Drake’s prestigious career has enabled him to earn a fortune. But how does the man like to spend his money? Turns out, just like the rest of us. In My Feelings singer is a sucker for luxury shopping. Right from real estate to cars, Drake has a taste for extravagance. When it comes to real estate, he famously owns a $7.7 million estate located in Hidden Hills, California.

In February 2022, Drake purchased an extravagant house in Beverly Crest which was estimated at $70 million at the time. He has also made several real estate sales. His sales include the English Tudor-style mansion which he bought in the year 2012. Along with that, he has also sold a ranch house which he bought for $2.85 million in the year 2015, along with another expansive ranch house spread over 6.5-acre property which he bought for $4.5 million in the year 2018.

Drake car collection

Drake has famously proved his love for expensive cars which is evident through his collection of rare cars. In fact, he has a thing for imported and personally customized cars. He owns the Bentley Continental GTC and several other supercars that include Bentleys, Mercedes, Lamborghini, and Rolls-Royce among several others. Drake also famously owns one of the only two in existence 499 Ferrari LaFerraris which is worth over $3 million.

Drake’s jet plane

Apart from cars, the beloved rapper is also the owner of his very own Boeing 767 jet plane. The private plane is famously customized with a logo that says, Air Drake. The cost of the private jet is estimated at around $185 million. Such a wide-body aircraft is traditionally operated by airlines for either long-haul passenger or shipment flights and is sold at a retail price of $260 million. Drake’s jet was a gift from the Canadian logistics company called CargoJet. However, he received an empty shell plane which he transformed into a luxury jet by installing leather armchairs, lavish carpets, several wide-screen TVs, and luxury bathrooms which were worth millions of dollars. The light blue jet plane flaunts an OVO owl which is the logo of Drake’s infamous fashion brand.

Drake’s jewelry collection

Another luxury expense that Drake has famously made is his lavish expenditure on jewelry. Drake has his own fashion brand that’s called October's Very Own aka OVO. The logo of the brand has been famously featured in a number of luxury jewels. In fact, the man is said to own several custom-made chains and necklaces with an estimated cost of $100,000 each.

Drake’s Filmography

Drake has appeared in several major and minor roles on TV and on the big screen. Scroll on for an extensive list of his filmography.

2007, Charlie Bartlett as A/V Jones

2008, Mookie's Law as Chet Walters

2011, Breakaway as Himself (Cameo)

2012, Ice Age: Continental Drift as Ethan (Voice role)

2013, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues as a Ron Burgundy fan (Cameo)

2014, Think Like a Man Too as Himself

2017, 6ix Rising (Noisey documentary), The Carter Effect (Documentary, also executive producer)

2019, Remember Me, Toronto (Documentary by Mustafa the Poet)

2022, Black Ice (Documentary, executive producer)

TBA For Khadija, (Documentary, executive producer)

Drake Television Roles

2001, Blue Murder as Joey Tamarin in Episode: "Out-of-Towners: Part 1"

2001–2008, Degrassi: The Next Generation as James "Jimmy" Brooks in 100 episodes

2002, Soul Food as Fredrick in Episode: "From Dreams to Nightmares"

2002, Conviction as Teen Fish (Television film)

2005, Best Friend's Date as Dater in Episode: "Season Finale"

2005, Instant Star as Himself in Episode: "Personality Crisis"

2008, The Border as PFC Gordon Harvey in Episode: "Stop Loss"

2009, Being Erica as Ken in Episode: "What I Am Is What I Am"

2009, Sophie as Ken in Episode: "An Outing with Sophie"

2009, Beyond the Break as Himself in Episode: "One 'Elle' of a Party"

2010, When I Was 17 as Himself in Episode: "Drake, Jennie Finch & Queen Latifah"

2011, Juno Awards as the Host (Television special)

2011, Saturday Night Live as Himself (musical guest) in Episode: "Anna Faris/Drake"

2012, Punk'd as Himself in Episode: "Drake/Kim Kardashian"

2014, 2016 Saturday Night Live as Himself (host/musical guest) in Episode: "Drake"

2018, The Shop as Himself in Episode 2

2018, The Egos as Drake in Episode: "OMP: Drake"

2019, Euphoria as Executive producer

2019, Top Boy as Executive producer

TBA Chillin' Island as Executive producer

Drake Controversies and Legal issues

Over the years he has spent in the industry, Drake has been a part of several controversies and has in fact faced legal troubles. Here are the most controversial ones,

In the year 2009, Drake was robbed at gunpoint in Toronto, he was in fact forced to give away his gold and diamond necklace at the time.

In the year 2012, Ericka Lee claimed Drake has illegally used her voice in Marvins Room and even filed a lawsuit against him

Another suit filed against Drake was by the Jimmy Smith's estate, for illegally using "Jimmy Smith Rap" which is a classic single by Jummy Smith in his "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2"

In the year 2017 Noel Fisher filed an alleged assault case on Drake and his bodyguard for punching him in the face.

When it comes to famous feuds, Drake and Chris Brown had a falling out in 2013. Apart from that in the year 2014, Drake famously punched Diddy. In 2016, he was in a famous feud with Joe Budden. Apart from that in around 2018, Drake and Kanye West had a controversial fallout. However, Drake also has alleged feuds with Jay-Z, DMX, Anthony Fantano, Kendrick Lamar, Common, The Weeknd, XXXTentacion, Tory Lanez, and Ludacris. While some of them still exist, some of them have been resolved.

Drake’s Off-screen work

When it comes to Drake’s off-screen work, he has successfully invested in several business ventures. He has been a part of several endorsements and has his own brand called OVO sound. Apart from that he has also invested in the field of food and fashion. Scroll on for more of Drake’s off-screen projects.

Drake’s Business ventures and Endorsements

Drake has successful collaborations with several brands as an endorser. These endorsement deals definitely add to Drake Net worth. The notable brands he is associated with include, Sprite, Burger King, and Whataburger.

OVO Sound: OVO Sound is Drake’s own record label company which he launched in around 2012. The name of the brand is an acronym for October's Very Own. As of now, his record label is distributed by Warner Bros. Records definitely adds to Drake’s Net worth.

Toronto Raptors: Drake was announced as the global ambassador of the Toronto Raptors in 2013.

Apple Music: Drake is the figurehead for Apple Music with an exclusivity deal with the service worth a reported $19 million.

DreamCrew and investments: In the year 2017, Drake along with Adel Future Nur co-founded a production company called DreamCrew, which has famously produced Euphoria and Top Boy.

100 Thieves: In the year 2018, the globally renowned rapper bought ownership stakes in the gaming organization 100 Thieves. He joined the organization as a co-founder as well as the co-owner.

Virginia Black: Drake even has his very own bourbon-based whiskey called Virginia Black.

Nike and Air Jordan: In 2013, Drake collaborated with Nike and Air Jordan and came up with Air Jordan OVOs. He also introduced a sublabel with Nike and called it Nocta. He came up with the "Weekender Collection" and the "Winter Survival Collection" when he collaborated with Nike.

Other fashion collaborations: Another famous clothing collaboration included OVO x BAPE. He also introduced his own line of scented candles with Revolve called the Better World Fragrance.

Collab with Mike Tyson: In 2022, he collaborated with Mike Tyson and launched several special edition OVO owl silhouette branded jerseys and more.

Drake has been one of the biggest musical phenomena and a million fans of his songs and albums are testimony to the fact that he is one of the biggest rappers, singers, and songwriters. Apart from that, he has had a spectacular career as an actor. When it comes to Drake Net Worth over the years, it has only grown. While Drake’s Net worth in 2023 is $260 Million, his net worth in 2021 was $220 Million, $200 Million in 2020, $170 Million in 2019, $150 Million in 2018, and $135 Million in 2017. The man has dropped the biggest songs of all time and had certainly been on the top of every music chart. Below find a list of the top most-streamed Drake songs of all time.

One Dance (2016)

Nice For What (2018)

In My Feelings (2018)

Work - Rihanna Ft Drake (2016)

Life Is Good (2020)

Passionfruit (2017)

Too Good - Drake Ft Rihanna (2016)

No Guidance - Chris Brown Ft Drake (2019)

Hotline Bling (2015)

Controlla (2016)

Toosie Slide (2020)

Nonstop (2017)

Going Bad - Meek Mill Ft Drake (2018)

Fake Love (2016)

Hold On We're Going Home - Drake Ft Majid Jordan (2013)

Look Alive - Blocboy Jb Ft Drake (2018)

Take Care - Drake Ft Rihanna (2011)

Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake Ft Lil Durk (2020)

Jumpman - Drake & Future (2015)

Greece - Dj Khaled Ft Drake (2020)

Money In The Grave - Drake Ft Rick Ross (2019)

Girls Need Love - Summer Walker Ft Drake (2018)

Don't Matter To Me - Drake Ft Michael Jackson (2018)

No Stylist - French Montana Ft Drake

Kmt - Drake Ft Giggs (2017)

Blem - Drake (2017)

F**Kin' Problems - Asap Rocky Ft Drake/2 Chainz (2012)

Wanna Know - Dave Ft Drake (2016)

Signs - Drake 14 (2017)

Mia - Bad Bunny Ft Drake (2018)

What's My Name - Rihanna Ft Drake Migos Ft Drake (2010)

Portland - Drake Ft Quavo & Travis Scott (2017)

Walk It Talk It - Migos Ft Drake (2018)

Only You Freestyle - Headie One & Drake (2020)

Marvin's Room - Drake (2011)

Only - Nicki Minaj/Drake/Lil Wayne (2014)

Headlines - Drake (2011)

The Motto - Drake Ft Lil Wayne & Tyga (2011)

Teenage Fever (2017)

