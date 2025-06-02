Why Did Chris Hughes Delete Intimate Bed Photo With Jojo Siwa After Celebrity Big Brother Stint?

All were on the post that Chris Hughes shared on his social media. The picture in question featured Jojo Siwa. It showed her sleeping on his chest, while he kissed her forehead.

Both of them were under the sheets, seemingly giving major cozy vibes. As he kissed her, Jojo appeared to have a little smile on her face, per Pop Base. After getting major backlash for the same, he deleted it.

Since their departure for Celebrity Big Brother UK, both of them have continued to be on everyone’s lips. In the picture, he wrote, “Sleeepinnn beauty.”

How did people react to the now-deleted picture of Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa?

A person on X shared, “Are they dating I’m so confused.” Another individual wrote, “can he unshare it, i am disturbed.”

Some pointed out how for years Jojo presented herself from the queer community and also “invented gay pop,” to now she is dating a straight person.

A platform user penned, “JoJo spend years presenting herself in the lesbian community and literally invented gay pop to only turn around and immediately start dating a guy.”

Check out more reactions:

When did the speculation about Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes start

After the duo appeared on the above-mentioned reality show, the two seemingly shared a very close bond. This prompted many viewers to question their dynamic.

Since then, they have dominated headlines for the same thing. The speculation about their romance elevated when the Karma singer parted ways with her girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, per Buzzfeed.

When the Dance Moms alum appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, Andi Peters talked about her speculated romance with Hughes. The host suggested that he was her boyfriend. She responded by denying it.

During her interview, Jojo also implied that whatever her dynamic was with Hughes, neither of them was exclusive.

