Jojo Siwa’s Ex Feels ‘Betrayed’ as Dancer ‘Dumped’ Her at Celebrity Big Brother Afterparty; ‘Feel Incredibly Humiliated…’

Jojo Siwa and Kath Ebbs abruptly ended their relationship after three months of dating. The latter made a bombshell revelation in her since-deleted social media post. The influencer revealed in a TikTok video that they were “dumped” by Siwa at the Celebrity Big Brother afterparty.

They shared that they flew across the world to support their partner and hold Siwa’s hand through whatever wild experiences she had. On the contrary, the trip turned into one of Ebb’s biggest nightmares. “Instead, I was dumped at the afterparty, with Chris [Hughes] in the next room,” they added.

“I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disoriented,” the content creator said in the video. Ebbs admitted that they decided to address their split after a week of sitting back and reflecting on recent events.

In the clip, Ebbs alluded to the viral moments from the pro dancer’s latest stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Siwa has been flirty on the reality show with fellow contestant Chris Hughes. However, Ebbs seemed to have hinted that there was more to their friendly dynamic.

“What I thought was a fake reality show where I didn’t need to worry about the validity of my relationship was, in fact, laced in a lot of truth,” they added.

The TikTok star admitted to feeling “betrayed” by the recent development, which she found to be one of the most insane and awful experiences of her life. A few hours before Ebbs’ bombshell post, the Dance Moms star shared a TikTok video, possibly hinting at her relocation.

She is currently in the UK, following the wrap and afterparty of CBB, which Ebbs flew from the US to attend before Siwa dumped her. In the video, the dancer reenacted the moment Hughes told fellow housemate Ella Rae Wise he “only wanted spaghetti hoops” while in the house.

But instead of “spaghetti hoops,” Siwa said she just wants to stay in the UK. “That's all I want,” she added.