JoJo Siwa Breaks Down on Stage in London, Admits She's ‘Exhausted’ and ‘Faking It’

JoJo Siwa has raised concerns among fans after admitting she is “exhausted” following her back-to-back performances in London earlier this week. She also broke down on stage in London and shared her heartfelt feelings with her fans.

An emotional JoJo told the crowd, “Since I was nine, I’ve gone through phases where I’ve been one of the most hated people in the world. I'm not asking for sympathy, it's OK, but I've been hanging onto things that are out of my control. It was really bad when I was 14. But now, I feel incredibly loved.”

She added, “And it just, nights like this, I don't cry that often, nights like this, it just really hit me, and I can be up here and sing my songs and commit to the bit, but I just want you to know inside my heart is smiling.”

The 22-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star has had a packed schedule recently, returning to Los Angeles after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in April. She then traveled to Mexico for a show, celebrated her birthday in Florida with her family and Chris Hughes, and flew to London to perform two nights at Colours Hoxton.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram on Thursday, a fan asked where she gets her energy. JoJo replied, “I try and find happiness in every moment, even when it's hard, or fake it when I am empty. Currently what’s happening hahaha.”

Another fan asked if she ever takes a break. JoJo responded that she rested briefly around her birthday but plans to take a “little break” in early June.

JoJo also confirmed her relationship with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes. She praised him in the Instagram Q&A, saying, “The way he treats everyone… friends, strangers, family. He’s a beautiful soul.”

Earlier this week, Siwa also shared a glimpse into her chilled date night with Chris as he cooked for her at his home. JoJo filmed her beau cooking a creamy chicken dish. She revealed that she "ate every bite."

