Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa Spark Backlash for Using Cat Litter Tray on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left stunned—and disgusted—after Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa chose to relieve themselves in a giant cat litter tray during the latest house task. The shocking moment has triggered a wave of backlash online, with fans demanding their eviction from the show.

Friday night’s episode took an unexpected turn as housemates participated in a feline-themed challenge, which required them to don oversized cat costumes and carry out cat-like behaviors. Among the quirky tasks were drinking from bowls, chasing lasers, and navigating a house decked out in giant cat toys and accessories.

However, things escalated when a massive cat litter tray was placed in the bathroom. Believing the regular toilets were off-limits, former Love Island star Chris Hughes, 32, voiced his need to urinate and asked 21-year-old JoJo Siwa to stand guard. Chris proceeded to use the tray, even mimicking a cat by covering up the evidence with his hand.

To his embarrassment, Big Brother soon announced, “Housemates are reminded you can use the human toilets.” Despite the clarification, JoJo also decided to use the litter tray moments later, while Chris watched on, visibly amused.

Viewers, however, were anything but entertained. Social media erupted with criticism. One viewer wrote, “I feel uncomfortable #CBBUK,” while another commented, “Not Puss Puss Chris is Ps Ps #CBBUK,” accompanied by vomiting emojis. Concerns over hygiene and show standards were also raised, with one fan saying, “That’s actually disgusting. I feel so sorry for the producer who had to clean that up.”

Others slammed the incident as immature and inappropriate, especially considering the public nature of the show. Calls for their eviction began to flood in, with one tweet reading, “JoJo and Chris need to be evicted asap. It’s not even entertaining—just freaky.”

As backlash mounts, the bizarre litter tray incident may prove to be a defining moment in this season of Celebrity Big Brother. With fan patience wearing thin, the question remains: will the public's outcry be enough to send Chris and JoJo packing? Only time—and votes—will tell.

