Justin Baldoni's Stunt Double Reveals Blake Lively's True Personality on 'Tense' It Ends With Us Set: 'Closed Off...'

Thomas Canestraro, who worked as Justin Baldoni’s stunt double in It Ends with Us, has opened up about the tense atmosphere on set. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Canestraro said, “You could tell that the set was tense. There was some discomfort from everybody.”

The actor and stuntman joined the production in early 2024 for what was supposed to be a five-day shoot. Instead, he stayed on set for two weeks. “What I did experience was filming that was taking longer than expected,” he shared. “Why are we taking so much time to film all of this scene? Why are we not on schedule?”

Canestraro also spoke about Blake Lively’s behavior during filming. He previously worked with her on A Simple Favor in 2018 and remembered the experience as easy and pleasant. However, in It Ends with Us, he noticed she was more closed off.

During a promotional shoot years earlier, Canestraro had posed nearly nude for marketing images with Lively and found her to be very professional and considerate. “It was an extremely easy time,” he said. “She even made sure I had a bathroom after the shoot wrapped.” When he reunited with her for this film, he said that he was comfortable working with her again, but she seemed different.

Canestraro didn’t realize what was happening behind the scenes until Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Baldoni later filed a USD 400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claiming defamation and interference.

Looking back, Canestraro said the filming delays and on-set tension made more sense in hindsight. He mentioned that once the scandal became public, it helped to understand why production had taken longer than expected.

He also reflected on Ryan Reynolds’ presence on set, saying that while he initially thought it was a supportive gesture, he later wondered if Reynolds had been there because Blake Lively was already going through a difficult time.

Canestraro shared that he hasn’t kept in touch with Baldoni but remembered him as being extremely friendly during the shoot. He acknowledged that Baldoni has a family and suggested that the situation must be difficult for him.

The stuntman made it clear he wasn’t choosing sides. With a trial scheduled for March 2026, the legal dispute between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues to attract attention and raise questions about what truly happened during the filming of It Ends with Us.

