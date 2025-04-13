Jojo Siwa's Mom Breaks Silence on Mickey Rourke's Homophobic Remarks on Big Brother UK Before Exit: 'I'm Really Sad...'

Big Brother UK’s Jojo Siwa and Mickey Rourke’s names have dominated the headlines because of the questionable homophobic comments he made to her on the show. Now, reacting to the same, Jessalyn Siwa, Jojo’s mom, has shared a statement on Instagram.

Jessalyn took to the above-mentioned social media platform and expressed her not being “surprised” that Rourke did not “go home.” She talked about knowing that he would not go home.

Advertisement

Jojo's mother added, “I’m sad, though, that I sent my kid — and she is my kid [because] I am her mom and she is my kid — to a foreign country to do a TV show and she got treated like that right away, right out of the gate.”

Jessalyn further continued that Jojo handled that situation greatly and that every individual told her that her daughter “handled herself so well.” She added that it does not make that fine or correct, but she was “lucky” that Jojo could handle herself and that she was “OK.”

Jessalyn revealed that she has been watching her child on the reality show’s live feed throughout this season. She stated that she watched Karma singer in the “rest of the scenes from the show,” and according to her, Jojo “looks great.”

She stated that her daughter, “looks like she’s doing what she always does,” adding, “I mean, come on? It’s kind of become a culture. It’s become a game. It’s a trend to not like her, to hate her (and) make fun of her. … Now tell her ‘You’ll make her not a lesbian.’ What’s next? Why don’t you just take her for face value?”

Advertisement

Jessalyn also revealed that she saw many comments where people have stated that they “like” the Dance Moms alum when she is “like this on the show.” She asked what they meant, and that was how she always was; they just didn't “see it.” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, in the current season of Big Brother UK, Rourke told the Boomerang singer that she would not be queer anymore if she lasted more that four days in the house. She responded to him by guaranteeing that she would “still be gay,” adding, “And I’ll still be in a very happy relationship [with Kath Ebbs], “ per US Weekly’s article.

He later utilized a homophobic slur while conversing with contestant Chris Hughes. At that time, Rourke denied using that slur to refer to Jojo, per the report.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Says UK Police Protection Was Withdrawn to ‘Trap’ Him and Meghan Markle as Working Royals