HYBE’s Bang Si-Hyuk and Grammy winner Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic team up to launch new global boy group

HYBE is shaking up the music industry once again! The powerhouse entertainment company has officially teamed up with Grammy-winning producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder to create a brand-new boy group. The announcement, made on February 19, signals a groundbreaking collaboration between K-pop’s elite training system and Western pop production.

As reported by Billboard, the ambitious project will be spearheaded by Tedder, alongside HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk and HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun. The first step? A worldwide talent search to discover the next big stars. Once selected, the group will undergo an intensive training program that blends HYBE’s renowned artist development system with Tedder’s signature creative touch. The training will take place in Los Angeles, marking a major step in HYBE’s expansion into the global music market.

Tedder is no stranger to working with HYBE artists. His past collaborations include KATSEYE’s debut track Debut, &TEAM’s Dropkick, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s hit Back for More featuring Anitta. With this new venture, he aims to build a group that not only delivers high-quality music but also fosters deep connections with fans worldwide.

Bang Si Hyuk stated that HYBE has consistently achieved remarkable global success, with its artists frequently dominating charts and leaving an impact on the international music industry. He highlighted KATSEYE’s debut as proof that HYBE’s structured K-pop training system can thrive in the U.S. mainstream market. Building on this momentum, he stated that launching a new boy group in collaboration with Ryan Tedder is a strategic step toward further expanding HYBE’s influence and continuing its legacy in the industry.

Tedder expressed his excitement about collaborating with HYBE, emphasizing the company’s expertise in creating strong connections between artists and fans. He highlighted HYBE’s ability to craft immersive fan experiences and shared his vision of forming a boy group that not only delivers outstanding music but also prioritizes fan engagement on a whole new level.

Furthermore, aspiring artists between the ages of 13 and 23, regardless of nationality, are invited to audition. Applicants must submit a portfolio including photos, performance videos, and a personal introduction. The audition process will be open throughout the year, offering talented individuals the chance to be part of what could be the next global sensation.