ILLIT records 550,000 pre-orders for upcoming second mini-album titled I’LL LIKE YOU

ILLIT will be making their much-anticipated comeback with a brand-new album titled I’LL LIKE YOU. Ahead of its release, the record has managed to garner 550,000 pre-orders, which is the first time for the group to do so. The rookie girl group is surprisingly making strides with their releases right from their debut.

On October 18, 2024, the album distributors, Genie Music and Stone Music Entertainment, announced that ILLIT’s upcoming mini-album has recorded 550,000 albums ahead of its release. The number of stock pre-orders indicates the amount of albums produced ahead of the record’s scheduled release. The figure showcases the estimated demand, which is calculated based on several factors, including the number of albums pre-ordered by fans.

As the mini album’s release approaches with three days remaining, it's still unclear how much higher the figure will rise, but the group has already nearly tripled their previous record of 210,851 stock pre-orders, set by their debut mini album SUPER REAL ME earlier this year.

On March 25, 2024, ILLIT made their anticipated debut with the first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME. Along with the album, they also released the music video for the title track, Magnetic. Including Magnetic, the album contains a total of four songs. The B-side tracks include My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Moreover, a debut showcase was also held on the same day for the group, where they performed the song My World in front of a live audience.

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in R U NEXT?, the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC, in 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show.

