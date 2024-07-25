ILLIT’s Magnetic tops Spotify’s Global Impact list as 2024's most-played K-pop song so far

ILLIT is a rookie K-pop girl group that made their debut with a mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, in 2024. The lead single Magnetic became a viral sensation among fans and it started to gain popularity on social media. Moreover, the song has ranked on top of the Spotify Global Impact list, making it the most-played Korean song of 2024.

ILLIT's Magnetic grabs No. 1 position in Spotify Global Impact list

On July 25, 2024, Spotify released the 2024 South Korea Music Global Impact List where ILLIT grabbed the top spot with the song Magnetic. At the time of its release, the song became extremely popular among fans and propelled the group to immense success. The song serves as the title track from their debut EP SUPER REAL ME, released on March 25, 2023.

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in R U NEXT?, the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC, in 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show.

More songs on Spotify Global Impact list

Around 30 songs are named on the list, among which BTS made a strong impression, with six of their songs making the cut. Leading the pack was V's Fri(end)s, which secured the No. 2 spot. Jungkook’s Never Let Go followed closely at No. 9, while J-Hope's Neuron, featuring rapper Gaeko and Yoonmirae, came in at No. 11.

Additionally, the collaborative track I Wonder… by Jungkook and J-Hope was positioned at No. 27. RM also made notable appearances with two tracks from his new album, Right Place, Wrong Person. His singles Come Back to Me and Lost! were listed at No. 19 and No. 22, respectively.

Girl group Le Sserafim also shone brightly on the list, with three of their songs making the ranking. Their tracks Smart and Easy achieved No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Additionally, Stupid in Love, a collaboration between U.S. singer Max and Le Sserafim’s Huh Yun Jin, hit No. 10.