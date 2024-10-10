Indian BTS fans rank 4th among top streamers across the world with 254 million YouTube views in one year; Japan and Brazil lead list

The global K-pop sensation BTS is known for garnering huge numbers of views and streams on their music. It is a well-known fact that the group is popular not just in South Korea but all over the world. Recent data has revealed which countries consume most of the group’s content on YouTube, and India has ranked 4th among them.

On October 10, 2024, the statistics of the top countries streaming BTS’ music videos on YouTube were revealed for the past 12 months, with Japan topping the list at 358 million views. Brazil ranked second with 285 million views, followed closely by Mexico with 274 million views. India came in fourth with a total of 254 million views, proving that K-pop is becoming extremely popular in the country.

The United States holds the 5th position with 246 million views, followed by Indonesia in 6th with 207 million streams. South Korea, BTS’s home country, ranks 7th with 205 million views, while the Philippines secures 8th place with 126 million streams. Russia comes in 9th with 100 million views, and Thailand rounds out the top 10 with 94 million streams. These figures reflect BTS's widespread popularity across diverse regions, solidifying their global reach.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan, and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

Advertisement

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.