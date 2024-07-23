It's Okay That's Love celebrates 10 years: 5 reasons why Gong Hyo Jin-Jo In Sung starrer rom-com has aged like fine wine

It's Okay, That's Love was released on July 23, 2014. It has been 10 years since the drama was released but the hit romance comedy is still relevant in today's time. Jo In Sung and Hong Hyo Jin took on the main roles in the drama which was written by Noh Hee Kyung who has also written for hit dramas like Our Blues and Drea My Friends. Here are 5 reasons why It's Okay, That's Love has aged well.

5 reasons why fans still enjoy It's Okay, That's Love

Performances

The actors of It's Okay, That's Love bring life to the script of the series. Even after 10 years, their performances don't feel stale or dated and make the drama feel fresh. Even in the parts that may come off as cringe or cheesy in 2024, the actor's talent and skills save such scenes.

Gong Hyo Jin as psychiatrist Ji Hae Soo who herself is dealing with a personal trauma is feisty and rebellious. Jo In Sung as the celebrity author Jang Jae Yeol is charming and suave. The supporting cast also delivers great performances.

Depiction of mental health

The drama explores mental health issues and how they affect a relationship and the person themselves. The series talks about being vulnerable with the partner and talking things through.

Mental health is a crucial aspect of life as it affects our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It not only influences our thoughts and feelings but also how we handle stress and make decisions which impact our overall life.

The impact of mental health on romance is portrayed with depth and sensitivity in the series. It showcases the evolving relationship between a successful writer and radio DJ with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and a compassionate psychiatrist struggling with her own emotional traumas.

Their relationship unfolds against the backdrop of mental health challenges. It also highlights the power love and understanding can have on mental health. As the on-screen couple navigate their vulnerabilities and past traumas, their bond grows stronger. This shows a poignant depiction of healing and personal growth.

The show mixes heartwarming moments with emotional struggles, making their love story relatable and inspiring.

Portrayal of consent

Consent plays a big role in the initial episodes of It's Okay, That's Love as the female protagonist has a traumatic past. The show portrays consent thoughtfully and emphasizes the importance of mutual respect and clear communication in relationships.

The series speaks about understanding and respecting boundaries, especially in intimate moments which ultimately leads to a healthier dynamic. The characters have a respectful approach towards each other which shows commitment and a considerate relationship between the two.

Enjoyable romance comedy

It's Okay, That's Love is a fun romantic comedy that blends humor and heartfelt moments and creates an interesting viewing experience. The series follows the unconventional romance between two people and hence makes for a fun watch. Their witty banter and chemistry bring a lightheartedness to the narrative.

Additionally, the ensemble cast of quirky supporting characters also adds a layer of comedy and warmth. The show balances comedic elements with deeper themes of mental health and personal growth, offering both laughter and poignant reflections. This unique mix makes It's Okay, That's Love an engaging and enjoyable series even today.

Realistic representation of love

The series depicts a realistic romance by delving into the complexities of love amidst personal struggles and mental health issues. The relationship between the leads is portrayed with authenticity. It delves into their vulnerabilities, conflicts, and growth.

It does not idealize love and portray it as the solution to a happy life. Rather it highlights the importance of communication, understanding, and patience. The couple together navigate moments of doubt and pain, reflecting on real-life challenges. The drama also emphasizes the significance of support and acceptance in overcoming individual traumas.

It also shows all the fights, sweet moments and much more that the couple go through together.

More about It's Okay, That's Love

It's Okay, That's Love is a romance comedy that tells the story of a successful writer and a psychiatrist. They start off on the wrong foot when they first meet but soon realize that both of them have unresolved mental health issues. They slowly developed feelings for each other and tried to navigate their love life while managing their mental health.

The drama stars Jo In Sung, Gong Hyo Jin, Sung Dong Il, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sung Kyung. The drama was released in 2014 and was directed by Kim Kyu Tae. He has also created hit dramas like Moon Lovers and Our Blues.

