BTS' RM gears up to be 'back on top in June' following military discharge, appreciates fans' messages near base

BTS' leader, RM, is renowned for his artistic inclinations and refined musical taste. As he got discharged from the military on June 10, he seamlessly blended his creative side with his intellect to craft a clever tribute to BTS' profound impact on the global music landscape. By using a jazz song, he wittily shared his recent experiences as a military trainee and hinted at his post-discharge plans.

RM shares first updates post military discharge

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, shared four lines from the song That's Life – 2008 remastered by popular traditional pop and jazz singer Frank Sinatra on his Instagram story. The lines included, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May / But I know I'm gonna change that tune."

They suggest the unpredictability of life's fortunes, where one might experience success or happiness in one moment, only to face setbacks or challenges the next.

It might be RM's way of indicating how hard his life as a military trainee was. But the BTS leader is sure to "change that tune (situation)" with resilience and determination. The following lines say, "When I'm back on top, back on top in June / I said that's life (that's life)."

The return in June is self-explanatory, as RM and the remaining BTS members are all set to return to their civilian life and reclaim their position as top K-pop stars.

Through this, he subtly alluded to the exciting developments that await him following his discharge. Fans loved his witty nod and reaffirmed his global influence, saying, "you never left the top king, now you're finally physically there for it." RM also appreciated the fan efforts to make his comeback special.

He shared pictures of banners and balloon-attached flying posters arranged by BTS ARMY for him near his Chuncheon base. He also added a purple heart emoji to express his gratitude to the fans, whose unwavering love and support had kept him going during moments of hardship. Thus, it is once again proven that the bond between BTS and their fandom is truly one for the ages.

