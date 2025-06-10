BTS’ RM recalls crying night before military discharge, shares insomnia diagnosis causing no sleep for 78 hours

RM is sharing about the tough moments from his military life and how his sleeplessness caused him to take medication as well as visit a therapist. The BTS member opened up about quietly crying on the last night of his service, wondering about the difficulties he had experienced. After discharging post 18 months of compulsory service, the singer laid his feelings bare in a tell-all to his fans.

Hours after returning to civilian life on June 10 and greeting fans at Chuncheon with V, RM turned to a livestream to talk to his fans about the many happenings during his enlistment. After briefly touching on his happiness at returning and thanking fans for waiting, he began sharing everything- from the day he entered his base to the day of his release. The last day seemed to have been one of the hardest as the rapper could not believe his time had come to an end, leading him to cry all alone, after his comrades had gone to sleep.

RM's insomnia diagnosis

The heartbreak, however, did not end for the fans who were further made aware of his health status as RM revealed being diagnosed with insomnia. He shared that the pressure of enlistment had gotten to him, and the mixed sleeping patterns of those around him affected his rest. It included soldiers who would snore, grind their teeth, and kick around their blankets and feet, making him unable to sleep. The Wild Flower hitmaker shocked with his next statement, saying, “I was once awake for 78 hours straight without sleeping for even a minute”, making him deeply worried about his health.

The tough times left RM seeking the help of a medical professional who coaxed his fear, and prescribed sleeping pills which the singer has now been taking for 1 year and 2 months. Having been unable to cut them off so far, his therapist hopes that military discharge and finding a normal daily routine would help him.

Now that he’s back, the Indigo singer wishes to turn around his life by restyling his home and starting anew.

