BLACKPINK's Jisoo's absence from Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's briefing sparks criticism against YG Ent, know why

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is a movie where the lines between fiction and reality blur. Recently, a production briefing session for the film was announced. However, fans were disappointed to learn that Jisoo would not be attending the event, as per a formal notice.

This news has sparked frustration among fans, who attribute her absence to their agency's alleged lack of support or poor handling of her schedule.

Jisoo to not attend the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's event

When the production briefing session for Omniscient Reader: The Prophet was officially announced, fans quickly noticed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo was not included in the list of attendees. Given the significance of this event, which brings together the entire cast, fans had been looking forward to seeing Jisoo alongside the likes of Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, and Nana.

The absence of Jisoo's name from the list, without providing a reason for the same, generated frustration and speculation among fans.

Check out fan reactions on Jisoo's absence from the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's event

The upcoming fantasy action will mark the big-screen debut for Jisoo, making her attendance at its events crucial. However, her not being a part of the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's first major official event made fans upset with her agencies, YG Entertainment, and Blissoo. They took to criticizing YGE, labeling it "nasty" and arguing that Jisoo's group activities never seem to prioritize her individual schedule.

They also highlighted the perceived double standard, noting that Jisoo often attends events for other industry colleagues but wasn't present for her own project's significant milestone. Notably, Jisoo had recently made time to participate in the press event for the movie Hi.5, to support her friend GOT7's Park Jinyoung.

Given this, fans found it puzzling that she couldn't spare a few hours from her group schedule to attend the Omniscient Reader: The Prophet production briefing session.

Contrary to the above-mentioned opinions, some fans considered it Jisoo's personal decision not to be part of the event, with no interference from YGE. Some felt that even if the agency barred her from the activity, that was justifiable due to BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback preparation.

