Aamir Khan seen with lady love Gauri Spratt at airport ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par’s release

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, it is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Now, ahead of its release, Aamir was spotted at the airport, all set to jet off with his lady love Gauri Spratt. In a video going viral, he is also seen posing with fans and winning their hearts.

Today (June 10), Aamir Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his lady love Gauri Spratt. As soon as they arrived, they were seen making their way into the airport. The video shows Gauri stepping out of the car first, holding a large pillow as she swiftly heads toward the gate.

Soon, Aamir, who is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, follows behind. Though seemingly in a rush, he still pauses to warmly pose with fans for quick selfies.

For their airport look, the duo chose casual outfits. Gauri wore a breezy blue short kurti paired with denim jeans, while the actor opted for a red printed kurta and jeans combo.

Ever since Aamir Khan informally introduced Gauri Spratt to the press just before his 60th birthday, their relationship has remained a hot topic in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan earlier shared that her 90-year-old mother Zeenat Khan will be making her acting debut with his film Sitaare Zameen Par. She will be seen in a cameo role as a guest. Talking about the same, the actor revealed how he was shocked when his mom agreed to act in his film, something he never imagined.

Apart from Aamir and Genelia, the sports comedy also stars 10 neurodivergent actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, the film is all set to hit the theaters on June 20, 2025.

