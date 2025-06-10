Sydney Sweeney Didn't Fit into Any of Her Clothes After Gaining 30 Pounds for Christy Martin Biopic: 'Crazy Strong...'

Sydney Sweeney is set to play the role of Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic of the boxer. The actress, in conversation with W Magazine, opened up about the body transformation that she underwent to prepare for the role.

The Anyone But You star claimed that following months of training, she gained nearly 30 pounds and could not fit into any of her regular outfits.

Advertisement

Sharing insights into her training, the actress revealed that she went through sessions of weight training and kickboxing. The movie star claimed that she felt “crazy strong.”

While the title of the biopic has not yet been revealed, the biopic will be directed by David Michod. The movie will lead to Martin becoming America’s most popular woman boxer.

Sydney Sweeney reflects on her body transformation for the Christy Martin biopic

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Sweeney shared that her weight gain caused her trouble fitting into her clothes. The actress said, “My body was completely different.”

She further added, “I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god.”

The Madame Web star went on to state, “But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

Advertisement

As for her role in the untitled biopic, Sydney will play the role of Martin, who survived a murder attempt by her husband, James Martin. The athlete was stabbed multiple times and was shot at her home in Florida.

In October 2024, the actress shared a glimpse of her training with her fans on her social media.

In the caption, Sweeney wrote, “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

Apart from the actress, the movie casts Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman and Tony Cavalero.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out About Being ‘Single’ for First Time Since Jonathan Davino Split: ‘Learning a Lot…’