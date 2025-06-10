Kanye West is NOT His Name Anymore, Find Out as Rapper Changes Moniker For Second Time After Using Ye

Kanye West is throwing new curveballs at us every day, and this one is hitting us more like a boomerang. After initially starting to call himself ‘Ye’ in 2018, the rapper has gone ahead and changed it once again, as per the latest report by Page Six. The fashion mogul now wishes to go by ‘Ye Ye’ and we wonder if this is the seven-year itch they used to talk about. If so, we think a ‘Ye Ye Ye’ is likely to follow in 2033.

Advertisement

Kanye West has reportedly changed his moniker to Ye Ye if the filing of some of his new business documents in California are to be believed. It does not seem to be a mistake, as the filing was done by his chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani. That’s not all, however, as the move appears to be a serious statement for the rapper who has now used Ye Ye for his ventures, including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, LLC and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc.

Kanye West’s past name change

Previously, the 48-year-old declared on his then-Twitter account, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE”. The announcement in 2018 followed the release of an album of the same name. However, it wasn’t until 2021 that he officially changed his given name. Earlier this month, on June 1, he made another declaration on his X account, sharing that he would stop using it because of the username, which was based on his ‘slave name’ and would instead launch another account under the Ye moniker.

After saying ‘it is what it is’, Kanye West has seemingly decided to legally call himself Ye Ye.

Advertisement

This comes amid the Donda singer’s series of breakdowns, including a blazing court battle against his ex-wife and mother to their 4 children, Kim Kardashian. He has also been in the news for his problematic relationship with Bianca Censori, full of controversial moments marring their marriage.

ALSO READ: Has Bianca Censori Ditched Kanye West to Run Her Own World? All We Know About Designer's New Venture