BTS updates X account for first time in 8 months post-RM and V's military discharge, singers tell ARMY 'missed you a lot'

BTS members RM and V officially completed their mandatory military service today, on June 10, 2025. Fans were treated to a wave of emotional moments, from heartfelt reunions at the discharge event to a Weverse Live session. But among the flurry of activities, one detail stood out and got ARMYs buzzing online: BTS’ official X (formerly Twitter) account updated for the first time in eight months.

A special postmark on special day

At exactly 9:47 AM IST, the BTS X account broke its long silence with a single post that read: “We really missed you a lot.” Attached was a single picture from RM and V’s Weverse Live earlier in the day.

In the photo, both members are seen in full military uniform. Taehyung is flashing his signature V pose, and RM is giving a playful wink. The moment captured not just their friendship but a symbolic return to the world stage. Fans instantly recognized the significance. This wasn't just a casual update. It followed a clear pattern that now feels like a new BTS tradition.

A pattern in BTS discharge updates

The last post on the account came on October 17, 2024, the day J-Hope was discharged. That update also featured a photo from Weverse Live, showing J-Hope reconnecting with fans post-service.

Prior to that, the account went live on June 12, 2024, when Jin completed his service. That time, the image was a now-iconic group shot of the BTS members surrounding Jin during his discharge celebration. Again, it was taken during a Weverse Live broadcast. Three moments, three discharges, three Weverse Live pictures - it’s a pattern fans are now cherishing.

Fans predict the next update

With Jimin and Jungkook scheduled to complete their service together soon, fans are already speculating about the next likely update: on June 11. Then, to complete the cycle, SUGA’s discharge is expected on June 21, which would mark the final post in this symbolic series.

RM & V: Back to civilian life

Earlier in the morning, RM and V greeted fans in person at their discharge ceremony held at Sports Park in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. The atmosphere was joyous as balloons were released into the air and fans welcomed the duo with open arms.

Both members looked radiant and healthy, visibly bulked up but glowing with familiar charm. Later, their Weverse Live session gave fans a direct window into their emotions and excitement for what lies ahead.

