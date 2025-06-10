Resident Playbook star Shin Si Ah and THE BOYZ's Juyeon spark dating rumors, latter's agency reacts

Actress Shin Si Ah and K-pop star Juyeon found themselves embroiled in a dating controversy following Shin Si Ah's rising popularity after starring in Resident Playbook. The rumors stemmed from fans noticing the alleged couple's items on them, suggesting their secret relationship.

On June 10, Juyeon's agency stepped in to address the rumors, providing clarity on whether they were mere coincidences or subtle hints at their dating era, as reported by K-media Sports Donga.

How did Shin Si Ah and Juyeon's dating rumors start?

Shin Si Ah and Juyeon had overlapping schedules while working on the short film Young Young, leading to the two being frequently spotted together. This could have sparked the start of fans shipping them as a real couple. What fueled the dating speculation was when fans pointed out matching items in their photos, alleging it to be their 'lovestagram' evidence.

Some fans pointed out that the pair seemed to match in various aspects, noting that they wore identical hats, jackets, and necklaces, and even had the same phone case stickers on the back of their devices. The similarities in their accessories and personal items were highlighted as evidence of a possible relationship, leaving fans to wonder if those were merely coincidental or something more meaningful.

Agency comment on Juyeon and Shin Si Ah's dating rumors

On June 10, THE BOYZ's agency, One Hundred Label, addressed the rumors, clarifying that "after checking, we found that it (the dating rumor) is not true". That statement put an end to the speculation surrounding the two stars. The Resident Playbook actress has yet to comment on the issue.

About Juyeon and Shin Si Ah's movie Young Young

Young Young is a 19-minute movie directed by GUIOM & WOONG and produced by SL'EX. Its features Juyeon and actress Shin Siah living in the same world, but in a way that feels like an endless loop. The film's title means "eternal" in Korean.

The story touches on themes of fate and connection, symbolized by the number 8 and the Möbius strip, which represent unity and infinity. The short film received acclaim from fans and critics and was invited to the 26th Jeonju International Film Festival.

