The Bold and the Beautiful June 10 Episode Recap: Poppy Warns Finn About Their Daughter’s Evil Intentions

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Luna getting along with Remy, practicing their shots. The latter is shocked to see Luna getting better with every shot she takes.

Moreover, Luna’s tantrum and her hate for Steffy startle Remy. Luna asks Remy to accompany her to her apartment, where she could get Remy into her plan to kill Steffy. The latter plans on taking a step back and not getting into any plans with Luna, considering her evil intentions.

Meanwhile, Poppy meets with Finn. She tells him that their daughter is on to something big. Li corrects her and says that Luna is only her daughter and not Finn’s, despite the DNA test. Poppy does not get into the hate talk and tells Finn that she had come to warn him against Luna’s acts, which can turn harmful for his wife.

On the other hand, Steffy is working with her dad and discussing the related topics until it turns into Luna talk. Steffy assured Ridge that she and Finn had set Luna straight and that she would not trouble them from here on. As the father-daughter talk continues, Taylor enters.

She suggests that Luna was in need of therapy. Steffy reveals that Finn had suggested it, but if he got any closer to Luna, she would think of it as an opportunity to get into the family.

Soon after Remy leaves, Luna is shocked to find her mother at the door. She reluctantly lets Poppy in. Luna’s happiness vanished as soon as she realized that her mother had come to meet her after getting a call from Sheila and not to make up.

Luna claims that it doesn’t matter if her mother did not want her, because she was sure her father did, if it wasn’t for Steffy. The statements leave Poppy tense.

