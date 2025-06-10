BTS’ Jin presents himself as a gift to RM and V, wonders if he’d get ‘beaten up’ by their muscular forms

Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung are back, completing the Kim line of BTS. Member Jin seemingly arrived late to celebrate their return and was treated to a hilarious realization soon after. As he sat down to wish the two, the Happy singer noticed their muscular forms, remarking that it would be tough to win a fight against them. V affirmed the notion, causing laughter in the room.

June 10 saw BTS’ RM and V return to their civilian lives after completing their mandatory military service. During a livestream that they held soon after entering their agency HYBE’s headquarters, they were interrupted by Jin’s presence, who stood awaiting their acknowledgement. Soon, engaging in a banter, the leader revealed how they were often teased by him for being discharged before them.

Jin's surprise for RM and V

Jin added how he had wrapped himself up in a ribbon to appear as a gift, much to the delight of the duo. They went on to joke some more about making plans, and the oldest member looked tired, preparing for his solo concerts, which begin at the end of this month. The two promised to work hard now that they were back, taking some pressure off him and J-Hope.

The Running Wild star noticed the buff bodies of his two mates, wondering if he would get ‘beaten up’ if they were to fight. V seemed to agree with the thought, adding how he would not lose. A surprise dropped from his mouth next as the Layover singer spoke about going to ‘scary places’, referring to his hard-hitting time in the SDT. Jin was quick to admit and asked to live peacefully with his recently discharged members, not wanting any bouts. They shook hands, making RM burst into light giggles at how nothing had changed between them.

Meanwhile, following RM and V’s return, Jimin and Jungkook are set to be discharged from their military base in Yeoncheon on June 11. Lastly, SUGA will complete his alternative military service on June 21, marking a reunion for BTS.

