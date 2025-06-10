Jackson Wang arrives in India ahead of week-long promotions for MAGIC MAN 2, check out Mumbai Airport look

On June 10, fans in India were delighted to welcome Jackson Wang back to Mumbai! The global K-pop sensation touched down to begin promotions for his much-anticipated album MAGIC MAN 2. The GOT7 member, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, was seen arriving at Mumbai airport today under tight security.

He was dressed in a relaxed, all-black outfit paired with a simple beanie and silver jewellery. Jackson exuded effortless charm as he made his way through the terminal. This marks Jackson’s second visit to India, the first being his appearance at Lollapalooza India 2023. He instantly became a fan favorite with his energy, humility, and cultural appreciation.

A week of excitement

Jackson’s Mumbai schedule is packed with exciting activities. According to insider reports to Pinkvilla, he will spend nearly seven days in the city. He is to participate in media rounds, podcast tapings, digital content collaborations, and catching up with his industry connections. But that’s not all! He has a few surprises lined up that are sure to thrill his Indian fanbase.

Among the key highlights of his itinerary is a private visit to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s residence. There, the two are expected to engage in an informal chat about stardom, culture, and the global entertainment industry. Their bond dates back to 2023, when Jackson spent time with the Roshan family during his first visit to Mumbai.

BUCK with Diljit Dosanjh

One of the most buzz-worthy moments leading up to MAGIC MAN 2 was the release of BUCK. It's a fiery track that marked Jackson's first collaboration with an Indian artist. Featuring Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh, the single dropped on May 9, 2025. It quickly earned praise for its bold blend of genres and cross-cultural synergy.

The unexpected yet electrifying collaboration has been hailed as a major step in bridging the gap between Eastern and South Asian music styles. Now, Jackson's return to India for promotions only adds fuel to the fan excitement.

About MAGIC MAN 2

Jackson Wang is currently gearing up to release MAGIC MAN 2, his third full-length studio album, on July 18, 2025. The project consists of 11 tracks, four of which have already been dropped. Jackson is known to push creative boundaries, and fans are eagerly waiting to experience the album in its entirety. Confirmed tracks on MAGIC MAN 2 are:

High Alone Not For Me Access BUCK (feat. Diljit Dosanjh) GBAD Hate to Love One Time Everything Dear: Sophie Ricky Made Me a Man

So far, Jackson has released High Alone, BUCK, GBAD, and Hate to Love. With just over a month left until MAGIC MAN 2 hits global streaming platforms, Jackson Wang’s ongoing visit is perfectly timed to build anticipation.

