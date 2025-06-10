Bollywood Newswrap, June 10: Karan Johar on fallout with Kartik Aaryan, Sitaare Zameen Par to release in 1250 screens and more

Just like any other day, the Bollywood industry was flooded with several big news that grabbed headlines. However, if you missed it, do not worry. We have got you covered. From Karan Johar breaking his silence on fallout with Kartik Aaryan to Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to release on 1,250 screens, here’s a look at today’s top Bollywood news!

Here are the top 5 headlines of June 10, 2025

1. Karan Johar on feud with Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar recently opened up on the fallout with Kartik Aaryan. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, KJo shared, “We internally discussed and worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones.”

He added, “He and I met, decided to come together. It was all lovely and he's had I've had we all had our issues with each other, but it's a tiny industry, which I call a family, and I believe within a family, kabhi kabhi gile sikwe ho jate hain.”

2. Sitaare Zameen Par to release in 1,250 screens?

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit the theaters on June 20. A source close to the development told exclusively to Pinkvilla, “The makers were exploring several release ideas, and the plan at the moment is to bring the film out approximately 1250 screens. Aamir Khan is confident of the film, and is well aware of the change in audience dynamics, which is the reason why he is looking at a longer game than a shorter one.”

3. Karan Johar says Ranbir Kapoor has 'best PR game'

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar was asked who he thinks has the best PR team. The filmmaker replied, “I think everyone kind of understands it well. But can I say who I think is the best star who has managed to stay away from social media, from the arc light and still emerged as a massive superstar — Ranbir Kapoor. He doesn’t have a PR team, he therefore has the best PR team.”

4. Housefull 3 vs Housefull 5 first 5 days collection

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 weekday trend has a huge difference from Housefull 4 as the latter was released during Diwali holidays. Housefull 4 started earning well after the first 5 days, which might make the collection of the new film cross the previous installment. However, comparing Housefull 3 and 5 is quite ideal as they hit the theaters around similar periods.

But, Housefull 5 definitely earned much more than Housefull 3 and is going with the expected collection of Rs 8.75 crore on June 10. The recent release will collect a total of Rs 99 crore in the first 5 days. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 earned Rs 68.65 crore.

5. Karan Johar defends Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, faced backlash after its release. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar defended the stars and shared, “I will stand by Nadaaniyan, till kingdom come. And I will tell you even today that Ibrahim and Khushi worked very, very hard. Shauna Gautam, the director of the film, worked supremely hard. Everyone put their best foot forward.”

He shared his strong belief that Ibrahim and Khushi have a bright future in the industry. According to him, both are putting in serious effort, learning from missteps, and constantly sharpening their skills. He added that they’re truly meant for showbiz and will thrive in it. He also assured that he’ll always be there to support them as a mentor and guide.

