How many hours does billionaire Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sleep? Here's how he makes the most of his day

Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of the CEO of one of the leading technology companies looks like? Does he go about his day like any other busy executive? Or does he do something differently to avoid feeling burnt out? As a tech mogul, Satya Nadella has an impressive career trajectory to his name. From attending some of the leading educational institutions to climbing up the corporate ladder through hard work and assiduity, he inspires us to strive toward excellence. He has proved to be an asset to Microsoft and has been rewarded generously for his dedication. Satya is mindful of how he starts his day, emphasizing his commitment to personal growth and productivity. Let’s take a look at his everyday activities, as narrated by the business leader himself!

What Does a Day in Satya Nadella’s Life Look Like?

Satya mentions that one piece of advice from Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer changed his life. They strictly asked him to be his own person and not their successor. Keeping this advice in mind, he approached his role with a brand-new business module. His daily routine perfectly aligns with his mantra and has helped establish him as a worthy high-tech magnate.

He wakes up every day at 7 A.M and sleeps at?

Satya Nadella’s morning routine is attentively concocted to accelerate productivity. These practices include both physical and mental activities. He knows that rest is important to reinstate energy to take on the day with maximum effort. It appears that he solely believes in the proverb, “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” Like most of his peers, the tech tycoon is an early riser. He wakes up every day at 7 A.M after getting eight hours of sleep.

After getting up and before commencing his busy schedule, he takes some time to reflect on himself and practice acknowledgment. Just reminding himself of what he is thankful for and staying humble does wonders. Satya adopted this practice many years ago, and it is highly recommended by sports psychologists who work with the Seattle Seahawks.

In a podcast with Jessi Hempel, he mentioned that no matter how busy he is or where he is located, he tries to get a half-hour gym session to reinvigorate his body and mind. He doesn’t wish to come off as a “know-it-all” and is always eager to learn. To stimulate his mind, he gets on calls with two executives to keep himself updated, ranging from sports mentors to entrepreneurs.

Looking back at his journey, Satya describes his past outlook as “provincial.” His life would have turned out completely differently had his father not pushed him out of it. He doesn’t want to forget about his roots. He practices humility, a quality that helped him become a competent business leader.

