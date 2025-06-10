EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to release of Sitaare Zameen Par on 1200 screens; Set for a platform release

Over the years, Aamir Khan has come up with the most unique ideas to release his feature films on the big screen. Come June 20, and the actor is all set to introduce another innovation. According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan along with his national distribution PVRInox are all set to give a platform release to Sitaare Zameen Par, with the idea to increase the show on a real-time basis through the day of release, leading to the opening weekend.

According to reliable sources, Sitaare Zameen Par will see an all-India release on about 1000 to 1500 screens on the opening day. “The makers were exploring several release ideas, and the plan at the moment is to bring the film on approx. 1250 screens. Aamir Khan is confident of the film, and is well aware about the change in audience dynamics, which is the reason why he is looking at a longer game than a shorter one,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that Aamir is confident to evoke a collective emotion among the cine-goers, in a packed auditorium. “The release will be more concentrated towards the high-performing cinema halls in the respective areas, before slowly transitioning to the mass belts on demand. Given that the film isn’t arriving on any OTT platform, Aamir and the team have enough time to adopt the strategy based on word of mouth,” the source added.

Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release only on the big screen on June 20, and Aamir is looking to aggressively promote the film post the release too, as he believes that the film has the legs to perform well at the box office in the long run. “Internationally too, it’s a strategic release, though the exact plans would be known closer to the release,” the source concluded.

Interestingly, the platform release strategy has been used by Rajshri and YRF in the past on films like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Uunchai among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

