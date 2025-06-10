BTS’ RM and V’s discharge site flocked despite HYBE ‘begging’ not to, ARMY wants them ‘blocked from concerts’

BTS members RM and V have officially completed their mandatory military service and stepped back into the public eye on June 10, 2025. The duo was officially discharged earlier today. They both warmly greeted fans and media at the discharge ceremony held in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

While the event was filled with joy, celebration, and emotional reunions, it also stirred controversy online. Footage surfaced showed fans gathering at the base location despite previous warnings from the agency. Earlier, HYBE urged supporters to refrain from attending in person. They announced that RM and V would greet fans at a designated location in Chuncheon, while also warning fans not to visit the members’ military bases.

Fan attendance sparks criticism

Clips circulating on social media showed a significant crowd building around the discharge site. Many fans were seen trying to catch a glimpse of RM and V in uniform. The growing turnout drew strong reactions from fellow fans and netizens. They criticized the breach of official guidance.

Online, discussions quickly erupted over the conduct of certain attendees. Many expressed frustration that their presence blatantly ignored the agency's clear requests. Additionally, it disrupted media access and created chaotic moments during the official coverage.

Critics emphasized that such behavior could tarnish the image of ARMYs who had chosen to respect the agency's wishes and support the event from afar. Some users even called for stricter measures in the future. They suggest that attendees who ignored warnings should face penalties such as event and concert bans or blacklisting.

RM and V remained gracious and composed

Despite the controversy, RM and V carried themselves with grace throughout the ceremony. Both appeared in uniform and radiated confidence as they waved to fans, posed for photos, and accepted congratulatory bouquets. They remained cheerful, showing no signs of discomfort despite having witnessed the unexpected crowd at their base.

The moment marked a powerful return for the two stars, who also connected with fans through a Weverse Live session shortly after discharge. Fans around the world flooded social media with messages of pride and support. They are celebrating their return and looking forward to what's next.

Looking ahead

With RM and V now officially discharged, the BTS military chapter is nearing its end. Jimin and Jungkook are expected to complete their service on June 11, followed by SUGA on June 21. As BTS moves closer to a full reunion, excitement continues to build for future group activities and potential new projects.

