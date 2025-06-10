Miley Cyrus Says ‘Dancing in Little Clothes’ Impacted Romance With Liam Hemsworth: ‘No One Wanted to Date Me’

Miley Cyrus is looking back at her time as a 21-year-old when she began ‘acting out’ and losing everything good that was going on in her life. While not mentioning anyone’s name, the singer shared how her engagement fell through because she was ‘sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only,’ hinting at the alleged reason behind her 2013 breakup with Liam Hemsworth.

Advertisement

In a podcast called Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, the 32-year-old went on to share how the troublesome times in 2013, including her leaving Disney and going n*de, massively affected her relationships. "If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me,” she shared, hinting at a dry dating spell.

How Miley Cyrus’ Relationship With Liam Hemsworth Went Astray

The singer and the actor began dating in 2009 after starring together in The Last Song. Their tumultuous relationship turned into an engagement in 2012, which was soon called off the following year. The breakup came with a bold moment for her music as one of her most controversial releases, her fourth studio album Bangerz, saw the light of day.

Recalling those days, the Hannah Montana star said, "When I was dating, or I was engaged at the time, but that didn't work out because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only, and the fact that I would pose n*de or dance in very little clothes or show my body, was making them feel that I was taking something away that was meant to be for them." The Wrecking Ball star added how she had ‘really hard times dating.’

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reunited in 2017, got engaged in October 2016 and married in December 2018. Their relationship came to a close in January 2020 with a finalized divorce.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Recalls Hiding her Illegal Expenses from Her Accountant: ‘I’m Glad I Got to Do It’