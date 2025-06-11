Housefull 5 Day 5 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar led killer comedy nets reasonable Rs 9.25 crore on Discount Tuesday; Set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri and others added a reasonable Rs 8.75 - 9.75 crore on Discount Tuesday where tickets in primary multiplex chains are priced between Rs 149 to Rs 199 throughout the day, in a quest to increase theatrical footfalls. Due to this, the footfalls of the comic-caper have managed to remain pretty stable and it is now about how the movie holds in the days to follow.

After 5 days, the total India net collections of Housefull 5 stand at a little under Rs 100 crore. Housefull 5 is set to be the 4th film of the Housefull franchise to hit the mark and that is an enviable achievement. Not many franchises can boast of bringing audiences in good numbers, till the fifth installment. One thing about the Rs 100 crore that must be noted is that its relevance isn't as much as it used to be, courtesy inflation. Now, tentpole movies are aiming for a number above the Rs 500 crore net mark.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 22 crore 2 Rs 28.25 crore 3 Rs 29 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 9.25 crore Total Rs 99.50 crore in 5 days

Housefull 5 faces its first big test on Wednesday, when the movie will neither have the spillover demand of the weekend transcending to the weekdays, nor will it have tickets available to be given to the audiences at subsidised rates, like on Discount Tuesday. The target for the movie will be to have small drops till Thursday so that it can get back momentum on Friday, placing itself for a good 2nd weekend.

Housefull 5 shall target to hit Rs 200 crore net in India in its full run, and if lucky, even cross Housefull 4's Rs 205.50 crore. While it should be understood that the box office of most films is down from pre-pandemic levels, it must not be ignored that Housefull 5 is a pricey film, relying a lot on global theatrical collections. At Rs 275 crore worldwide, the killer-comedy will barely breakeven and at Rs 325 crore, it will be in contention to be considered to be a hit.

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now.

