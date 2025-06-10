BTS' V undergoes THIS big change due to military training, proudly tells RM about 'logical' behavior

BTS members V and RM marked a significant milestone by completing their 18-month-long military training. Their transition back to civilian life has been met with immense enthusiasm and affection from fans and fellow K-pop artists.

The duo recently hosted a live session, during which they opened up about their experiences during military training. During that time, V shared a particularly interesting insight into how his personality underwent a significant transformation during his military service.

Advertisement

V revealed his MBTI changed while in military

In a segment of the Weverse live, V shared that his personality had a big change during his time in the military. The BTS member was previously known to be an INFP, which stands for Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Perceiving. This type is known for being creative, empathetic, and imaginative. However, his latest MBTI test revealed a significant shift in his personality type. He is now an ENTP!

Mentioning his current MBTI, V said, "Now I can't handle the wrong things done by others." It suggested that a previously dormant aspect of his personality might be emerging now, potentially leading to stronger reactions to unjust happenings.

On hearing that, RM asked, "The duty has changed you?" and V affirmatively replied, saying, "Now I have become so logical with respect to work."

Check out fan reactions to V's new MBTI reveal

BTS ARMY were, as usual, supportive of their beloved artist. Sharing positivity, they stated, "our man gone change.. to even be a better one." Also, his comment on being more logical now was met with fan reactions like "i thought u already did like that Taehyung-ssi." It reaffirmed the fact that his loyal fans will stick by his side even if he undergoes significant changes. It showcased the artist's heartwarming bond with his fans and well-wishers.

Advertisement

Overall, the live broadcast allowed fans to get a glimpse into the duo's time in the military and provided a platform for them to connect with their fans on a more personal level. In a gesture of appreciation, the BTS members expressed their gratitude to everyone who extended warm greetings upon their return.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM and V thank TXT for supportive letters on military discharge, praise BIGHIT MUSIC juniors' Love Language