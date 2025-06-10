Premalu 2: Is Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer’s sequel delayed? Producer responds

Premalu starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, hit the big screens in 2024 and was a massive hit. With the sequel already announced earlier, it seems fans will have to wait some more time.

In a recent interview with The Cue, the film’s co-producer and popular actor-director Dileesh Pothan revealed that the sequel is delayed as of now. While the film is halted at the moment, it is unclear when they will begin work on it.

Additionally, the Joji director highlighted that Girish AD, Premalu helmer, would soon start work on another project under their production house.

For those unaware, Premalu is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy featuring the tale of Sachin, a miserable graduate from Kerala who has nothing going for him in his life.

In hopes of finding something better, Sachin decides to move out of India but fails to get a visa in time. Hoping for a change, he, along with his friend, moves to Hyderabad where their paths cross with Reenu, a new joinee at an IT firm.

How their relationship develops and whether they fall in love with each other form the story, with interesting and humorous characters appearing in it.

With Naslen and Mamitha in leading roles, the film has actors like Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas, and many more in key roles.

As the movie was a major blockbuster in theaters with critical acclaim, the makers announced a sequel to be in the making, titled Premalu 2. While the film was touted to be made on a grander scale, it seems the second installment would require some more time.

Coming to Naslen’s work front, the actor was last seen in the Khalid Rahman directorial Alappuzha Gymkhana. The sports film is slated to begin streaming on SonyLIV from June 13, 2025.

Moving ahead, the young actor will be appearing in the movie Lokah - Chapter One: Chandra, co-starring with Kalyani Priyadarshan. The upcoming cinematic universe from Malayalam is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan, who is rumored to have a cameo appearance alongside Tovino Thomas.

On the other hand, Mamitha Baiju is currently involved in various films, including Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Dude with Pradeep Ranganathan, and Suriya 46.

