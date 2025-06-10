Did Nagarjuna Akkineni get offended by question asking you ‘still’ have a charm? Here’s how he reacted at Kuberaa event

Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to hit the big screens this year with his film Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. Ahead of its release on June 20, 2025, the lead actors were seen together at an event, where the veteran star was asked about his return to Hindi cinema.

During the conversation, the host questioned how the actor has still maintained his charm and whether he considers making a comeback. Replying, the King actor stressed, “What do you mean ‘still’ have a charm?” in his dry humor.

Continuing his answer, Nagarjuna said, “All these films like Kuberaa and after that my film Coolie would also be releasing in Hindi. I have been working for so long, and even my dubbed films from South were a major hit here.”

“Now mainstream is also working. I never felt this difference. When did I say I left? I am always here,” he added.

Tracing back into the veteran star’s filmography, Nagarjuna Akkineni made his debut in Hindi cinema back in 1990. The remake of his Telugu movie, Shiva, directed by Ram Gopal Varma himself, marked the actor’s debut in Bollywood.

Later on, the actor went on to act in various Hindi films, with the latest one being Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

His upcoming project, Kuberaa, is touted to be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film directed by Sekhar Kammula, is a social thriller featuring the tale of a beggar whose life takes a wild turn with wealth and how it tests him.

With Dhanush as the co-lead, the much-awaited cinematic venture will show Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Nagarjuna’s work front, the veteran star will be appearing alongside Rajinikanth in the action entertainer Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also has Upendra Rao in a key role, with Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance.

With an ensemble cast of supporting actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more, the actioner will be released on August 14, 2025. Incidentally, the film would clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer War 2.

