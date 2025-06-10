Salman Khan's new avatar with lean physique goes viral, fans demand comeback of his 'Wanted' look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of the industry. He is a gem of Indian cinema who has given several blockbusters and won the hearts of the audiences. He also has a huge loyal fan base. Now, a pic of the superstar is going viral on the internet where is seen with a lean physique in a new avatar. However, fans have some other demands from him. They urged a comeback of his look from film Wanted.

Yes, you heard that right! In the photos shared by Salman Khan’s Race 3 co-star Saajan Singh, the superstar is seen looking dapper as always in a clean shaved look. He is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue denims. However, the highlight is his leaner physique. In the pics, he is seen posing with Saajan and his family.

As soon as the photos went viral, fans flooded the comment section with praise and a demand from the superstar. A user wrote, “Salman pls grow your hair like how you did in wanted …we want that kinda look with chiseled face.” While another commented, “Salman sir is seriously looking young.”

One also wrote, “Salman looking so fine.” Someone else chimed in writing, “Bhai is getting back in shape.” A user commented, “Handsome Hunk @beingsalmankhan.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Sikandar actor has finalized his next project and will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film. The shooting will begin in July this year and will be shot in Ladakh and Mumbai, over a period of 70 days. Meanwhile, three other young actors will join him.

A report in Mid-day also stated that Salman will be seen in the role of Colonel Babu in his next film with Apoorva Lakhia. A source shared, “Colonel Babu’s character is heroic. He had proved his mettle in several counter-insurgency and infiltration operations.” The report also stated that he has already kickstarted physical training for the role at his Panvel farmhouse.

