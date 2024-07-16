The K2, released in 2016, is a South Korean drama series that received much popularity after it made its way to people’s screens. Starring Korean heartthrob Ji Chang Wook and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA in the lead roles, the show received good traction from the audience in the home country and also received international fame despite not being available officially for streaming on a global platform.

The K2 set to release globally on Amazon Prime Video

On July 16, 2024, it was announced that the political thriller will officially receive an OTT release. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 18, 2024, allowing the international audience to stream it online. The K2 was previously available on Netflix but was removed, leaving new fans who recently discovered the show disappointed. However, with the Prime Video release, fans will be able to enjoy the series again.

During the show’s official run on the South Korean TV network tvN, it received good ratings and consistently topped the charts throughout its 8-week broadcast. With the OTT release, the show may gain more fame as new viewers discover it. Prime Video has been delving deep into K-dramas and has released many shows such as Marry My Husband, Death’s Game, My Man is Cupid, and more.

The K2 plot and cast

The K2 follows the story of Kim Je Ha (played by Ji Chang Wook), a former soldier wrongfully accused of murder who ends up being deemed a fugitive. Seeking revenge against those who betrayed him, he takes on a new identity as a bodyguard for Choi Yoo Jin, the ambitious and ruthless wife of a presidential candidate.

As Je Ha navigates the dangerous political landscape, he meets Go An Na (YoonA), the secret daughter of the presidential candidate who has lived a life of isolation and fear. As the series progresses, Je Ha and An Na form an unlikely affection towards each other and band together to fight against the corrupt forces that threaten their lives.

Apart from Ji Chang Wook and YoonA in the lead roles, Song Yoon Ah and Jo Sung Ha also play important characters in the show.

