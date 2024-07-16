BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are all set to appear in a brand-new variety show where they will travel across various places and spend quality time together. The official teaser poster for the show has been released, featuring both artists and showing where they are seen to be having fun and inviting the audience to watch it. Anticipation among fans keeps growing with each new piece of content related to the show.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's teaser poster released for Are You Sure?!

On July 16, 2024, the official social media page for the boy band BTS released the teaser poster for the upcoming show Are You Sure. The poster features both artists Jimin and Jungkook underwater with goggles and making a gesture that translates to the title of the TV show ‘Are you sure?’

Furthermore, two tank tops have been drawn on them to create the illusion that they are clothed, making the poster look vibrant and exciting.

Previously, the trailer for the show was also released, where both artists were seen taking on various challenges across different places. From swimming in the sea while looking over the sunset to ice skating in the blistering cold, Jimin and Jungkook’s energy oozes from the screens.

More about Are You Sure?!

The show is described as a travel series where Jimin and Jungkook will be traveling across different regions, doing various activities, and spending quality time together. As the title suggests, throughout their journey, they encountered unexpected events that made them question, "Are You Sure?!"

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. In New York, they explored the bustling cityscape, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene.

On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

Are You Sure?! will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform. Are you ready to watch Jimin and Jungkook take on thrilling challenges?

